In a letter to the K-State community, Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students, reminded students to be mindful of required coronavirus precautions.
K-State held in-person classes Monday for the first time since the university shut down campus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Students are required to complete an online training course on face coverings, which anyone in public spaces or buildings on K-State campuses must wear. They also must be worn in work spaces or outdoors when six feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained.
“The university takes this requirement seriously,” Lane wrote. “Failure to comply may result in denial of access to areas or participating in programs or activities, and other disciplinary sanctions. As a responsible K-State community member, you play an important part in mitigating disease. By wearing a face covering, you are contributing to your community by helping keep ‘Every Wildcat A Wellcat.’”
The university gave each student a wellness kit that includes a first aid kit and thermometer, a no-touch key to use for ATMs, elevator buttons and door handles, a lanyard, hand sanitizer and a double-layered face covering.
“Though this fall semester may look different than we might have imagined, what hasn’t changed is ensuring you have a meaningful and impactful K-State student experience,” Lane wrote.
While normally the first week of classes is packed with “welcome back” events for students, officials have stretched out events across the course of the month to limit traffic to larger ones, which includes a virtual activities carnival on Thursday.
K-State’s recreational services also are reopening in phases to limit an influx of guests. Its second phase began Monday and will continue until Sept. 7, officials said. This phase includes limited hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Patrons will need to wear masks, have their temperature checked at the entrance and maintaining physical distancing throughout the building.
All students and paid members will be allowed to enter, but staff members will not selling guest passes.
Not all services and areas will be open during this phase, including:
- Locker rooms and showers
- All indoor and outdoor courts
- Climbing wall
- Fitness studios
- Performance zones
- Equipment checkout
- Towel service
- Personal training
- Group fitness classes
- Drinking fountains
- Building reservations
Lane said students who may be experiencing any COVID-like symptoms can contact Lafene Health Center at 785-532-6544.