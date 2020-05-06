K-State leaders are planning for and expecting a return to in-person classes in the fall, and on Wednesday, the university released its “Framework for Reopening K-State” plan.
Like other state and local leaders’ plans to gradually resume activities, K-State will rely on phases of reopening, using certain benchmarks and criteria to progressively open more of the university in coordination with the governor’s four-phase plan.
Phase 1
With the expiration of Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order on Sunday night, the university is now in phase 1.
This phase will be in effect in conjunction with countywide restricted activities and strict social distancing measures. Mass gatherings remain limited to 10 or fewer people, and high-risk people are to restrict their activities as much as possible.
People on campus are encouraged to wear masks when possible, and employees must complete face mask safety training before returning to campus. In any case, employees should still work from home whenever possible.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must remain in isolation for at least seven days from symptom onset, and similarly, those waiting for test results should remain in isolation. Anyone who is in close contact with a confirmed case of the virus should remain in quarantine for at least 14 days.
Phase 2
Phase 2 will begin no earlier than May 18 and is contingent on the governor continuing to lift “safer at home orders.” Additionally, local cases should show stable or even decreasing community transmission, with case clusters quickly identified and not spreading to the rest of the community. The healthcare system also should be able to cope with the volume of current cases.
The phase also maintains social distancing guidelines, per Centers for Disease Control guidance, and gatherings are restricted to 30 or fewer people. High-risk people should continue to restrict their activities, and employees should continue to work from home when possible or wear masks if they must come to campus. Guidelines for people infected or suspected to have the virus remain the same.
Phase 3
Phase 3 occurs no earlier than June 1 and upon further lifting of stay-at-home orders, as well as continued signs of reduced community transmission and ability of the local health system to handle cases.
This phase maintains all other guidelines but increases the large group restriction to 90 or fewer individuals.
Phase out
This phase occurs no earlier than June 15 and relies on continued progress on previous phases’ benchmarks. However, this phase also requires that there be a vaccine available or therapeutic options to prevent or treat the virus.
Under this last phase, campus activities return to normal, and no activities are outright banned, although restrictions may be imposed on a case-by-case basis. Larger gatherings will still be reviewed but will be allowed after considering the specific public health risks and the efficacy of containment measures.
A university planning group continues to develop scenarios for what fall semester operations could look like, including training employees to deal with potentially sick students and spacing students out in the residence and dining halls. Officials put together a similar timeline for stepped up research activities, with a planned resumption of 85% to 100% of research activity no sooner than June 18.