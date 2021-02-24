K-State has received a “limited number” of COVID-19 vaccines for faculty, staff, and students. The vaccines come as university officials plan for a return to in-person courses starting this fall.
University spokeswoman Michelle Geering said campus health officials are ready to vaccinate about 750 people during a clinic scheduled Friday at the Peters Recreation Complex. Parking will be available at the west end of the complex parking area, and people will enter the clinic through the north entrance of the recreation site. People must bring their driver’s license or K-State ID card and will need to complete a vaccination consent form before they can receive the first dose.
Appointments are required for eligible people to receive a vaccine. Interested individuals must complete a survey through the patient portal on the Lafene Health Center website to determine whether they are eligible for this clinic.
The university is going by the state’s guidelines for eligibility. Kansas is in phase 2 in the state vaccination plan, which includes people age 65 and older and all “high-contact critical workers.”
Those people who are eligible will receive an email invitation for Friday’s vaccination clinic.
If a person is symptomatic or has been in close contact with someone who is showing symptoms of the virus, they are not eligible to receive a vaccine.
People who have already received their first dose of the vaccine from another facility should schedule their second dose through that same provider.
The announcement of the vaccination clinic arrives as K-State president Richard Myers touts “dramatic reductions” in the number of new cases of COVID-19, as well as the number of people hospitalized with the virus.
In a written statement Wednesday, Myers said the university plans on having classes in-person for the fall semester.
“As the pandemic continues to improve, we are planning a fall semester that will be more normal than our 2020-2021 academic year,” Myers said. “As with all things COVID-19 related, these plans depend on continued improvement in suppressing the spread of the virus.”
Myers said if the university continues this positive trajectory, K-State will begin phasing out of the university’s coronavirus plan on August 1. This means classes, research events and activities will be held mostly in-person, and capacity limits on classrooms and learning spaces will be lifted for the fall semester.
Summer classes this year will remain in the mixed learning mode of remote, hybrid, and in-person that started in the fall and continues this spring. Myers encouraged people to continue to wear masks and practice physical distancing until other guidelines are relaxed.
According to the university’s COVID-19 data dashboard for the week ending Feb. 19, K-State had 13 positive tests out of 768 for a positive rate at 1.69%.
This was lower than the previous week of Feb. 12, which had a positive rate of 1.79%.
For the current week, 69 students are in quarantine with 28 in isolation while 86 more students have been cleared from quarantining and 35 have been allowed to leave isolation. The peak positive rate for COVID-19 cases on campus was 10.25% for the week of Jan. 8 — the first week of the spring semester.
Myers said more details will be released in the coming weeks as officials make adjustments to their plans for the new academic year.
“We want to reassure all K-Staters that we are looking ahead so that students, faculty and staff could begin to make plans for an in-person fall semester,” Myers said. “I’m truly grateful for the collegiality and support our family has shown to one another through this unprecedented crisis.”