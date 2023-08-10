K-State received $3 million as part of a $6 million grant for research on soil moisture preservation methods during drought and dry climate periods.
The research team will lead The National Science Foundation in its efforts to study microbially active soil amendments. The team includes Melanie Derby; Ryan Hansen; Ganga Hettiarachchi; Jonathan Aguilar; Gabriel Sampson; Guarav Jha; and Debra Bolton.
The goal is to “provide a long-term solution for conserving moisture and increasing nutrient availability for climate change-stressed crops,” according to K-State.
The study brings together engineers, mathematicians, soil and agricultural scientists, social scientists and agricultural economists to create fundamental knowledge that benefits rural communities and build future research capacity.
The NSF chose Derby, associate professor in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, to lead the four-year interdisciplinary project. Joining the research team includes members from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Langston University.
Derby’s team is focusing on integrating science, engineering and social science to understand microbially active soil amendments. Their mission is to also make irrigators’ perceptions of the soil, and impacts of climate change and drought on people and the rural economy while also training graduate and undergraduate students to conduct interdisciplinary research of their own.
“In the face of climate change in the Central High Plains, preservation of soil moisture under drought stress is a critical objective for both rainfed and irrigated conditions,” Derby said in an announcement. “Our team will determine if these microbially active soil amendments can be a long-term part of the solution to the challenges brought about by warmer climates.”
Sethuraman Panchanathan, NSF director, said the awards will strengthen community and regional efforts to understand the impacts of a changing climate and enhance the resilience of disproportionately affected communities.
“As evident from EPSCoR (Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research) impact, investing in research infrastructure is a powerful catalyst for strengthening our nation’s security and competitiveness and fostering groundbreaking scientific advancements,” Panchanathan told K-State. “By addressing these critical challenges, and engaging with communities impacted by climate change, we have the potential to advance innovation and promote economic stability and recovery in EPSCoR jurisdictions and beyond.”
The project is funded through the NSF’s EPSCoR, which attempts to build collaboration between regions with “complementary expertise.”