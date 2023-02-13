Kansas State University on Monday announced that it received $25 million from the state for agricultural infrastructure improvements.
The money came from the Kansas Department of Commerce Challenge Grant program.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 4:37 pm
The Kansas Legislature challenged state educational institutions to raise private money to qualify for a supplemental 3:1 match from the state. K-State reached its goal of $75 million in private donations in December to compete for the maximum available single award of $25 million.
The private donations, state grant and an initial legislative appropriation of $25 million during the 2022 session will net $125 million for agricultural infrastructure improvements.
In September, K-State unveiled the project, which will improve Call and Weber halls while adding the Global Center for Food and Grain Innovation. K-State also plans to build agronomy research and innovation centers and a new facility for livestock shows.
K-State officials said the project will provide new and improved teaching spaces for more than half of students taking College of Agriculture courses and will eliminate about $56 million in deferred facilities maintenance.
In a statement, Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension, expressed gratitude for the donors and the state government for their contributions.
“These innovation centers are the beginning of what we expect to be a long-term, sustained initiative to improve and enhance Kansas’ signature industry, of which the challenges are global and complex,” Minton said. “At K-State, we do not shy away from the big issues. The College of Agriculture’s vision is, and will continue to be, collaborating with partners to solve these challenges to positively impact the world.”
K-State president Richard Linton said in a statement that the project lays “this incredible foundation for economic growth and job creation for Kansas.”
“This investment in the university greatly contributes to how we will be able to prepare our students and faculty with the most innovative skills and tools needed to succeed and lead within this critical industry — and it is an investment that will benefit the people of Kansas and beyond for decades to come,” he said.
Construction and renovations will begin on the Kansas State campus in mid-2023, with all phases completed by the end of 2026.
“This is a giant step forward in addressing an ambitious infrastructure project for our globally recognized College of Agriculture,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation.
