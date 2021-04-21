Kansas State University is receiving a multimillion-dollar donation to create a student wellness center and fund other student initiatives.
University officials announced Wednesday Charlie and Debbie Morrison of Southlake, Texas, are donating $10.2 million for a number of projects including the creation of the Morrison Center for Student Wellbeing.
In a statement, KSU dean of students Thomas Lane said the new center will oversee all aspects of student wellbeing, including physical and mental aspects. Although it's called a center, officials said it will not result in a new physical building, but it does involve campus programming.
“The center will gather data to identify current issues impacting student wellbeing and be a centralized hub for promoting, coordinating, and scaling up Student Life wellbeing programs,” Lane said.
The new Morrison Center for Student Wellbeing will serve as a home for “gatekeeper” training for faculty, staff, and students. This training helps individuals recognize overall wellness issues and refer students with concerns to information and resources to help them.
The Morrisons also gave an unlisted monetary gift to the university food pantry, Cats’ Cupboard. The position of director of the food pantry will be called the Morrison Family Director of Cats’ Cupboard. The campus food pantry served more than 9,400 people in 2020.
The Morrisons are also donating to K-State Athletics, with an unlisted donation intended for hiring staff and funding programs for suicide prevention training and mental health treatment. The Morrisons also are establishing a scholarship fund for first-generation students who are enrolled in the College of Business Administration.
Charlie Morrison, a 1990 K-State graduate, is the CEO of Wingstop Restaurants. His wife, Debbie, also attended K-State, and they both serve on the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees, as well as on the dean’s advisory council for the College of Business Administration and the advisory board for Cats’ Cupboard.
“Our gifts are to help students who are struggling, which is all students at some point,” Morrison said. “These investments will provide students access to the assistance they need, while maintaining their dignity without scrutiny.”