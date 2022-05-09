Nelson Villoria, associate professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University, will serve as a Fulbright U.S. scholar in Brazil.
The university announced the award Monday.
Villoria will work with colleagues at the Escola Superior de Agricultura Luis de Queiroz at the Universidad de Sao Paulo as part of a project to understand the role of Brazil’s farmers and agribusinesses in reducing deforestation. The study is a part of a broader effort to investigate the conditions under which supply chain actions can help to reduce deforestation.
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work with the faculty and researchers at ESALQ,” Villoria said in a written statement. “This project will identify the incentives needed for corporate policies in Brazil’s soy sector to reduce forest loss and will provide a framework to study other forest-risk commodities in the tropics.”
Villoria said deforestation is a major cause of biodiversity loss and the second largest contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions after fossil fuels. Officials said soy is driving land clearing in Brazil, the world’s main soy producer.
“The agricultural economics department is pleased that Dr. Villoria was selected for the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program,” Allen Featherstone, professor and department head, said in a written statement. “This is a great opportunity for him to develop a deep understanding of agriculture and agribusinesses in Brazil. Nelson will bring all of that knowledge and research back to K-State to share with students, faculty and producers in Kansas and around the nation.”
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.
Last week, K-State announced that the Fulbright U.S. Student Program awarded a grant to a recent K-State graduate and recognized a current student as an alternate.
Annie Cortes, a 2021 graduate in elementary education from Pittsburg, has been offered a Fulbright grant to serve as an English teaching assistant in Taiwan.
Kayla Craigmile, senior in Spanish, anthropology and international studies from Shawnee, was selected as a Fulbright alternate to attend the University College of London’s Institute of Education master’s program in applied linguistics.