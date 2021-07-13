The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office arrested K-State agronomist Stewart Duncan on Sunday for shooting a neighbor's cat to death.
Sheriff Shane Jager said the office responded to the incident in Westmoreland at 2:20 p.m. Sunday. Police arrested Duncan for animal cruelty, Jager said.
The case is still under investigation. Jager said on Tuesday that Duncan bonded out of jail. Jager did not release any other details about the case.
Westmoreland resident Walter Henry told The Mercury on Monday that Duncan killed his cat, Cisco. On Sunday, Henry said he was mowing the lawn. He didn't see the shot that killed the cat, but Henry said he saw the cat sprinting away before collapsing on the side of the road. Henry said he immediately called the sheriff's office following the shooting.
Duncan received all of his agronomy degrees from K-State. He earned his doctorate in 1991.
K-State agronomy officials weren't immediately available for comment.