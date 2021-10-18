K-State President Richard Myers said Monday that America lost a “great military man and statesman” with Colin Powell’s death.
Powell, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman and Secretary of State, died Monday of COVID-19 complications at age 84.
“He worked at many different levels of national security and essentially mastered them all,” Myers told The Mercury.
Myers, who served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2001 to 2005, said he got to know Powell more personally while participating in council meetings for Iraq and Afghanistan and the global war on terror.
At one time, Myers held the Colin Powell Chair of Leadership, Ethics, and Character at National Defense University.
“His insights were always profound,” Myers said.
Powell, a four-star general, served 35 years in the Army, ending his military career as the Joint Chiefs chairman from 1989 to 1993. He was the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as well as the first Black Secretary of State, a position he held from 2001 to 2005.
Powell’s family said on social media that he had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said. Powell had been treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
Members of the Kansas Congressional Delegation spoke about Powell on Monday after the announcement of his death.
“General Colin Powell was a soldier, statesman and patriot who dedicated his entire life to serving our country,” U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, said on social media. “He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.”
Speaking to Newsmax, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, called Powell a “great American leader” while referencing his own time in the U.S. Army Reserve.
“I was doing Desert Storm training in the Army Reserve, and he was just such a calm force for us to look up to and to hear,” he said. “With Colin Powell involved in the plan, we knew that things were going to go well.”
U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, a Republican who represents Manhattan in the 1st Congressional District, also expressed his condolences on social media.
“General Colin Powell was an American hero and a groundbreaking, honorable public servant,” he said.