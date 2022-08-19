Richard Linton
Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation.

He said the university received a $25 million grant from the Kansas Legislature and embarked on an effort to raise $75 million in private gifts to qualify for a supplemental 3:1 match from the state, or another $25 million. The cash would be used to overhaul the College of Agriculture’s presence on campus by renovating two buildings and adding another.