K-State president Richard Linton speaks on stage with his family during Purple Power Play on Sept. 2.

 Photo by David Mayes

Kansas State University President Richard Linton will give his first State of the University address next month.

The address will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 12 in the K-State Alumni Center. It also will be streamed live on YouTube. A link to the livestream can be found on the Faculty Senate’s State of the University web page, k-state.edu/facsen/sou/2022.html.