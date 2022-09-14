Kansas State University President Richard Linton will give his first State of the University address next month.
The address will take place at 3 p.m. Oct. 12 in the K-State Alumni Center. It also will be streamed live on YouTube. A link to the livestream can be found on the Faculty Senate’s State of the University web page, k-state.edu/facsen/sou/2022.html.
University officials announced the date and time of the address Tuesday. K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering said the State of the University lasts about an hour to 90 minutes and includes highlights of university achievements as well as challenges the institution faces, including declining student enrollment. Geering said Linton may speak about more specific academic topics, faculty/staff concerns and student life. He also may discuss funds raised through the K-State Foundation over the past year.
Following the State of the University address, Linton will sit down for an open forum discussion moderated by Faculty Senate President Don Saucier. Questions for Linton can be submitted in-person or by email at facsen@k-state.edu.
They also may be submitted via an online chat window during the livestream.
This marks Linton’s first State of the University address since the Kansas Board of Regents hired him in December. He started in February and was officially inaugurated as the 15th K-State president on Sept. 2.
Linton replaced retired U.S. Air Force four-star general Richard Myers, who led the university from 2016 until his retirement at the beginning of the year.