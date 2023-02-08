senator moran and president linton sotu
Buy Now

K-State President Richard Linton, right, and Sen. Jerry Moran take a photo before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday. Linton was Moran’s guest for the speech.

 Courtesy photo

Kansas State University president Richard Linton was a guest at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., invited Linton as his guest during the president’s annual speech regarding the nation’s current status and specific issues his administration plans to address in the coming year.