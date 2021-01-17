Although Kansas State University administrators do not know when the school will receive coronavirus vaccines for its population, K-State is prepared for distribution, one official says.
“We will be able to give them to students, faculty and staff when we have the sufficient quantities,” said Jeff Morris, vice president for communications and marketing at K-State. “So the education about that and getting people vaccinated as best we can throughout the semester, I think is going to be an important project for us.”
Lafene Health Center has been named a distribution point for the vaccines, so the university will be able to give them directly to people.
The main priority for K-State is to keep people safe this semester, Morris said.
The university starts school Jan. 25 with two weeks of online-only classes, and students will begin moving back into their residence halls this week. Morris said he hopes that the online start to the semester can prevent a large coronavirus surge.
In the fall, K-State didn’t start out the semester with online-only classes. The virus surged mostly among people ages 18 to 24 in the weeks that followed.
In the initial three weeks after classes started, Riley County’s active cases increased from 125 on Aug. 17 to 679 on Sept. 4. The university also experienced outbreaks among sports teams, fraternities and sororities during the fall.
Despite the initial surge, Morris said keeping people spaced out, wearing masks and following other hygiene protocols were key for the university in minimizing the spread of the virus.
Morris said the university is anticipating COVID-19 cases in the spring, but it wants to keep it under control and manageable.
K-State has improved its HVAC, air conditioning and heating systems for better air flow in buildings, Morris said.
He thought the university’s planning worked well last semester, with hybrid classes throughout the semester and online-only classes after Thanksgiving break.
“And now looking back on retrospect, it proved to be a pretty good decision,” he said.
The U.S. experienced a surge in coronavirus cases during the holiday season with December being the country’s deadliest month during the pandemic.
Students missed the in-person interaction and experiences in 2020, Morris said of the feedback the university has received.
“I also think that a lot of students prefer to be taught in-person,” he said.
Despite the challenges presented to them, Morris said the K-State community has been resilient throughout the pandemic.
“Everybody came and said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to make this work. It’s not ideal, it’s not perfect, but we’re going to make the best of it,’” he said. “I think that says a lot about the real resiliency of the K-State family and willingness of our people to make the best of a hard time.”
Another aspect students missed out on was graduation ceremonies, Morris said. The university is considering an outdoor ceremony, but that is still in the planning phases, Morris said.
“At this point, no firm decisions have been made,” he said.
On Friday, Riley County reported 5,597 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic started in March. Of those, 545 were active, 5,029 had recovered and 23 had died.