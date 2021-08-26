Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus is rebranding to focus on aerospace education.
University officials announced Thursday a change in the Salina campus name to Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.
K-State president Richard Myers said in a written statement Thursday that the change “establishes the first aerospace and technology campus in Kansas and shows our Salina campus is ready to take on the accelerating needs of the aerospace and advanced manufacturing industries.”
“The Aerospace and Technology Campus will be a national leader in advanced aviation and aerospace training, education and engineering through research, innovation, and instruction,” Myers said.
The Aerospace and Technology Campus will retain the College of Technology and Aviation, which includes academic departments focusing on aviation, integrated studies and unmanned aircraft systems. The campus offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs along with credit and non-credit technical and graduate-level certificates.
The campus has housed the university’s aviation and engineering technology programs since it became part of the K-State system in 1991. The Salina institution has historically been a two-year technical college that merged with a public university, and officials say it now positions the campus to “serve all career entry points into the aerospace and advanced manufacturing industries.”
Campus dean and CEO Alysia Starkey said in a written statement that the new name “represents what the campus offers for prospective students, donors and the community,” as well as industry partners. The rebranding also is a “better representation of the education received by alumni,” Starkey said.
"Our commitment to student success, personalized education and world-ready learning experiences is embedded in our institutional DNA," Starkey said. "Our students, alumni and industry partners have come to expect the quality experiences that the polytechnic teaching philosophy provides."
This isn't the first rebrand for the campus. After being known as Kansas State University — Salina Campus since the merger, the Kansas Board of Regents in 2015 approved the name change to Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus.
With help from community partners, Salina campus officials in 2017 created the Global Aeronautics Initiative, which outlined the goal of becoming an aerospace and technology campus. The initiative includes academic strategies for growing research and consulting capabilities, adding to local economic growth, and making programs accessible for underserved populations.
The new name is not yet featured on the Salina campus website, salina.k-state.edu. The name change will be made official in marketing materials in the coming weeks.