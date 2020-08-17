K-State Athletics plans to have up to 12,000 people at Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall.
Riley County commissioners on Monday paved the way for this plan by lifting a 2,000-person event capacity limit that had been in place in previous health orders.
The commission gave its approval to the Riley County Health Department’s health order No. 18.
According to a plan submitted by K-State Athletics to the health department, officials plan to have up to 12,000 people for football games.
That is around 25% of the stadium’s seating capacity of 50,000. This would keep K-State in line with fellow Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas Tech, who announced plans last week to limit their stadium capacities to 25%.
“We are appreciative of the consideration the commissioners gave to all facets of our plan and their ultimate endorsement,” K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “Our plan is very detailed in how we intend to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread at a football game.”
Taylor said the department has developed new ticket options that will be unveiled to season ticket holders this week. K-State's first home game is scheduled for Sept. 12 against Arkansas State.
On Monday, K-State Athletics released safety guidelines for games this season:
Face coverings
In accordance with Manhattan city government ordinance and K-State policy, fans must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in order to enter Bill Snyder Family Stadium and continue wearing them inside the stadium where 6-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.
Fans should provide their own face coverings; K-State will not provide face coverings.
No tailgating
Tailgating will be prohibited in parking lots controlled by K-State Athletics and satellite lots operated by Kansas State University groups in order to reduce the risk of large gatherings.
Parking lots will open in conjunction with stadium gates two hours prior to kickoff and fans will be encouraged to immediately enter the stadium once parked.
No re-entry
Once inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, fans will not be permitted to re-enter the stadium should they elect to exit. This will help eliminate unnecessary congestion at gates, particularly prior to and after halftime.
Alcohol sales
With tailgating and re-entry into the stadium eliminated, beer and wine will be available for purchase for the first time in the general seating sections of the stadium at multiple locations on the concourse and concession stands.
Other safety
measures
Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the stadium, as well as signage, to encourage social distancing. Also, stadium employees will be required to wear protective gear and face coverings.
Despite the capacity limit being eliminated, events with more than 50 people will still need approval from the health department 14 days in advance.
In other business:
- Earlier in the meeting, commissioners canvassed the provisional ballots from the Nov. 3 primary election. A provisional ballot is one cast on election day but the voter’s eligibility to vote is in question.
Of the 215 provisional ballots, 165 were valid and 50 were invalid. County officials will tabulate the votes and provide the final tally from the primary election.
- County counselor Clancy Holeman presented a letter he drafted at commissioners’ request to the school districts in Riley County. The letter clarified the Kansas attorney general’s opinion that, like county commissions, school boards have the legal right to opt out of Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order regarding the school mask mandate.
“Both counties and school boards have the ability to opt out,” Holeman said. “No school board needs permission to opt out.”
Commissioners had requested at the Aug. 13 meeting that Holeman draft the letter following an attorney general’s opinion that school districts may act independently of state or county mandates.
“We believe local school boards are best suited to decide what health measures should be in place for their facilities,” the letter states. “Those local school boards are obviously the most knowledgeable about which operational policies best protect the health of their students, their students’ families, and their schools’ staff.”