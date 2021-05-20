Depending on their chosen field of study and course schedule, undergraduate students at K-State will see a slight tuition increase in 2022, if the university’s governing body approves a proposal.
The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday heard tuition proposals from the six schools it oversees, and five requested to keep tuition flat for the 2021-22 school year. K-State was the exception.
For K-State, president Richard Myers sought a new fee structure that would mean a 1.2% tuition increase for most undergraduate students and, he said, aims to make fees more transparent.
The increase amounts to $3.80 per credit hour over the approved tuition rate for the 2021 academic year — from $312.50 per credit hour to $316.30 for in-state students. For students taking a 15-hour course load, that is $57 more per semester for a total of $4,744 in tuition. Required fees would be $465.50 per semester, not counting program-specific fees.
An in-state student in the College of Agriculture seeking an animal science bachelor's degree and taking 15 hours a semester would pay $11,172 for a year at K-State. (An engineering student would be more than $2,000 more per year because of program-specific fees.)
Out-of-state students could see an additional $87 in tuition and fees for a semester on the Manhattan campus under the proposal. Vice provost for enrollment management Karen Goos said out-of-state students who choose online courses will not longer get tuition discounts for those courses.
"The biggest change here is that we will no longer offer in-state tuition for online courses," Goos said. "We were charging the in-state rate for online courses, then offsetting that with our Global Campus fee and online college fee. ... There were multiple fees associated with online classes."
Goos said under the proposal, the university would charge the normal out-of-state residency tuition rate for online courses and eliminate the Global Campus online course fee, as well as fees for summer and intersession work and the Olathe campus fee. She said administrators also merged the campus-wide academic infrastructure fee into the base tuition rate, which accounts for the 1.2% bump.
Myers added that some students would see savings if they have at least one online course.
“Pre-pandemic, we saw increased levels of online and in-person mixes of classes,” Myers said. “Students should have that flexibility, and that’s what this does.”
Goos said an in-state student who takes two or more online classes will see a "significant decline," possibly up to 7%, in the overall cost of attending K-State each semester.
Myers said K-State has not raised tuition in two years. The board denied requests to increase tuition and fees in 2019, and last year KSU tuition did not fluctuate because of the pandemic.
Myers said he and his staff restructured tuition and fees to make billing more transparent and easier for people to understand.
“We’re not trying to make up any money this year, we’re trying to solve (Regents President and CEO) Blake Flanders’ problem as a father of a student who got an invoice he could not understand,” Myers said. “We’re trying for a lot more transparency, so people know what they’re paying for.”
Goos said this is a revenue-neutral approach.
"There's no new money coming in, it's just redistributing how fees are being charged," Goos said. "For some students taking all face-to-face courses, depending on fees specific to their chosen program, they may see a small bump in cost of attendance."
Goos said some colleges within the university saw no increase in tuition cost, while others saw up to a 1.7% boost in overall cost of attendance depending on the associated program fees. She said sample students and course schedules from each academic college were used to determine cost fluctuations, and this proposal was reviewed and approved by KSU student government before it was presented to the Regents.
Myers said his staff also created separate pricing for fully online and distance-learning programs. Goos said the restructuring allows students to choose the type of course that best fits their schedule and desired college experience.
"Our goal is to create some cost calculators, so students can really be able to see what the tuition and fee structure will look like," Goos said. "We know more and more students want to take online courses, and the way we were charging for that was no longer sustainable or made sense to students and families."
Myers said, when the cost of attendance goes down “in this day and age” for in-state students, that is a good thing. He said his staff is also looking at developing different tuition rates for individual colleges on campus, with the possibility of presenting those ideas to the Board of Regents next spring.
In other business, Regents board members approved a request from K-State to begin offering a bachelor’s degree in environmental science. The degree program will be available starting in August.
University officials also received approval to sell two adjacent and related parcels of land in Cherokee County. Formerly used as a pecan farm for research purposes, the first parcel is roughly 45 acres; a donor gave it to K-State in 1962. The second parcel is about 35 acres, and the university purchased it in 1965.