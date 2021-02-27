K-State has permanently closed the indoor swimming facility in the Natatorium, because of ongoing issues with maintenance and ventilation.
University officials on Friday said those problems have created a $4 million backlog in necessary repairs, which the university said it can’t afford. The pool is classified as a recreation facility and is not eligible for the state funding source used to maintain other campus buildings.
The university Division of Facilities recommended that administrators close the pool. A group of university officials, from recreational services to the College of Health and Human Sciences, discussed the issues with the pool last year, and made the announcement the pool would be closed within three years because of the maintenance problems.
The pool had been closed since March because of the pandemic-related ventilation concerns. K-State has worked with a community group in Manhattan to explore other possibilities for an indoor pool to use. The group includes people from the city of Manhattan, USD 383, and the Marlins swim club, among others.
The Natatorium opened in 1975.