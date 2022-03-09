The new president of Kansas State University is being paid more than his predecessor.
K-State President Richard Linton started his new job on Feb. 11 with a salary of $512,500. That’s $12,500 more than the salary Richard Myers received during his five-plus years as president.
The Mercury obtained the appointment letters that the Kansas Board of Regents sent Linton and Myers.
Linton also will receive up to $125,000 per year in retention compensation, which is in lieu of any separation or “exit package” if he were to step down.
According to Linton’s appointment letter, the extra retention compensation comes from private sources within the KSU Foundation. Part of Linton’s expectations as president includes helping with fundraising for the foundation.
Linton also moved into the presidential home at 100 Wilson Court on campus; the university reimbursed his move from North Carolina to Manhattan. The university also reimbursed Myers for his move from Virginia to Manhattan.
The KSU Foundation also leases one vehicle for Linton to drive while Myers had two vehicles. Both men received a Manhattan Country Club membership and access to funding from the President’s Welfare and Development Fund, which is meant for business-related expenditures that benefit K-State.
Linton’s setup for additional compensation differed from Myers.
Myers had deferred compensation up to $125,000 from the KSU Foundation for each year of service. The regents gave him the option of receiving the funds at the end of his service or at some point during his presidency.
The regents credited him $31,250 at the end of his first year in November 2017, and it grew until he received a $125,000 credit in November 2020 and November 2021. The letter said if Myers remained at K-State for six or more years, he would receive an additional $187,500 if he retired from service as an administrator in higher education.
Linton, 55, told The Mercury last month that he’s already identified and discussed some of the main challenges he will face as president, including a downturn in student enrollment. Regents’ data indicates a 3% drop in total enrollment and a 1% drop in new student enrollment for the fall 2021 semester. K-State observed the lowest enrollment figure since 1989 this fall, at 20,229 students. Linton said university officials are “already working hard” on ways to boost enrollment.
Linton said his first order of business will be to “listen to a lot of people” and to explore the Manhattan area more. A food scientist by trade, Linton came to Manhattan from North Carolina State University, where he served as the dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
The Board of Regents hired Linton in December with a vote held on campus. Myers officially retired as president at the end of last year but remained in Manhattan to assist with the transition. A retired four-star Air Force general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Myers became K-State president in 2016.
Board of Regents spokesman Matt Keith said the regents don’t enter into traditional employment contracts with university presidents, but instead send them letters detailing the salary, benefits, and terms of employment.