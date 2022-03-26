Kansas State University is providing students with more opportunities to pursue medical careers through a new master’s program.
The K-State physician assistant program gives graduate students another avenue for entering the healthcare field. A physician assistant in Kansas practices medicine under the direction of a licensed physician.
The program, which began in January, puts students through a 27-month session consisting of seven continuous semesters — three semesters of classroom training, followed by four semesters of clinical rotations where students will practice what they’ve learned outside of class. Once students in the program complete all seven semesters, they will graduate with a master’s in physician assistant studies.
Program director Gwen Ferdinand-Jacob said there are 35 students in this inaugural class, with 40 expected for next year’s program. The maximum number of students allowed in the program each year will be 44 after the first two years, and Ferdinand-Jacob said the program is borne from a statewide need.
“K-State took a look at Kansas (a few years ago), and there was only one PA program in the state (at Wichita State University),” Ferdinand-Jacob said. “That one program probably receives 1,500 applications a year for 48 seats.”
Ferdinand-Jacob said as university officials looked at underrepresented populations in the state compared to medical care access, they determined that 95 of Kansas’ 105 counties don’t have adequate rural access to healthcare that specifically includes behavioral and medicinal psychology services. That information, coupled with the lack of other PA master’s programs in the state, helped officials decide to implement a program at KSU. They hired Ferdinand-Jacob in 2018 to begin building the program from scratch.
Aaron Bischof is a graduate student in this first year of the PA program. Born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, Bischof said the similarities between the communities he knows in the Panhandle area and those found in the Flint Hills drew him to the program, along with the program’s mission.
“I saw in the Panhandle some underserved areas, and it just kind of hit home with me,” Bischof said. “I saw this as a great opportunity to make an impact.”
Ferdinand-Jacob said she, along with other university officials, visited different healthcare facilities across Kansas to find clinical sites for students to complete their second-year rotations. She said several hospitals showed excitement about having physician assistants on hand.
“That’s because they know there is that need in rural Kansas,” Ferdinand-Jacob said. “As soon as the news got out, I had a physician from family medicine, from some part of Kansas I can’t remember, and he called and said, ‘I want to be a preceptor for your students,’ and that’s basically unheard of. The same day I sent the documents to him (to become a preceptor), he had them back to me. He was ready to get some students.”
A preceptor is a physician or PA that supervises and trains students in their second-year clinical rotations. Ferdinand-Jacob said students will perform their clinical rotations for 15 months, spending five weeks in each rotation, of which there are 11.
“Those can take place anywhere, including places outside of Kansas,” Ferdinand-Jacob said. “We have some sites as far away as Alaska right now, and eventually our students can do an elective rotation, and the areas we’re looking at include Paraguay and Guatemala.”
Ferdinand-Jacob said she sees the PA program as an integral part of the university’s effort to branch out to more healthcare professions, including potential master’s programs for radiology assistant and dental technician training.
“I think this is like the start of it here at K-State,” Ferdinand-Jacob said.
Before moving to Manhattan in 2018, Ferdinand-Jacob lived in Tennessee and worked in family medicine. She was in the Army for 22 years before retiring with the rank of captain. She said she worked as a medic in Korea before hurting her knee and taking a visit to the emergency room. She said she soon met a physician assistant, and that meeting inspired her to pursue a career as a PA specific to Army airborne personnel.
“I didn’t know what a PA was,” Ferdinand-Jacob said. “This guy actually said, ‘You have to go back and apply for PA school in the military.’ And I was always told it was so competitive, that I would never get accepted. But I did, and I enjoyed it.”
Bischof said he realized that he wanted to be a physician assistant after he tore his labrum, or the muscle which holds a person’s shoulder in its socket, while playing golf in high school.
“I had a surgery done, and when I went to my follow-up a PA is the one who saw me, and that got me thinking,” Bischof said. “I started looking into it, and he ended up letting me come and shadow some surgeries, kind of hang out a bit. Ever since then, I was hooked on it, and it’s what I wanted to do.”