Kansas State University officials paused the institution’s vaccine mandate for employees, effective Tuesday.
In a written statement Tuesday, K-State President Richard Myers said the university vaccination requirement will be paused for the foreseeable future after a federal judge in Georgia blocked President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for federal contractors.
“At this time, employees do not need to take any further action related to the vaccine requirement,” Myers wrote.
U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay Tuesday to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.
According to the Associated Press, the order came in response to a lawsuit from several contractors and seven states — Kansas, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia.
Biden issued an executive order Sept. 9 requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to comply with workplace safety guidelines developed by a federal task force. That task force subsequently issued guidelines that new, renewed or extended contracts include a clause requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18. That meant those receiving a two-dose vaccine must get their second shot by Jan. 4.
With the campus vaccine requirement on hold, that means the threat of termination for employees who don’t get their jabs by Jan. 4 is also on hold. KSU spokeswoman Michelle Geering said no personnel actions will take place as of now.
University administrators had previously said employees who don’t comply by the new deadline would be terminated on Jan. 9.
K-State falls under the guidelines as a federal contractor. University officials first announced the vaccine mandate for all campus employees on Oct. 22.
The Mercury reported late last month that 82% of K-State faculty and staff were vaccinated. Of the 9,206 faculty, staff and students on campus, 455 filed requests to be exempt from the vaccine mandate for religious or medical reasons.
Geering said the situation is “very fluid” and that university administrators will continue to monitor the latest decisions regarding Biden’s executive order.