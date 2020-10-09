The K-State Symphony Orchestra is hosting a free outdoor concert Sunday on the Anderson Hall lawn.
The performance, “Symphony at Sunset,” will begin at 6 p.m. outside the administration building, which is just north of McCain Auditorium where the orchestra typically plays.
Guests should bring blankets or lawn chairs as seating will not be provided. Mask wearing and physical distancing will be required.
“We are excited to share our work this fall featuring music by Wagner, Copland, Mendelssohn, and more,” the group wrote on its Facebook page.