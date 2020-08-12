K-State’s residence halls will be emptier this year.
The university is reducing residence hall occupancy by 25% as one of several measures to mitigate COVID-19 spread.
Derek Jackson, associate vice president for student life, said the university has de-densified the halls. Students are moving in this week ahead of classes Aug. 17.
“We spread students out,” he said. “That was one of the first moves we made.”
The room-selection process happens in March and April. By the time officials made the decision to reduce the occupancy, most students had already selected their rooms. However, to support physical distancing and put students at ease, they had to make room adjustments.
Sydney Martinson, a freshman from Wichita, wasn’t happy about having her room changed but said she understood why. Originally, she had the room she wanted in Wefald Hall, but those went to the upperclassmen, she said.
Where she is living is low on her list of concerns. What the school year will look like is what she is most nervous about, she said Tuesday as she prepared to move.
“It’s just not knowing that causes the extra stress,” she said.
Her mother, Anita Martinson, said the university’s communication has helped reduce her concerns. There’s been constant contact, webinars and whenever she had a question, Anita said it was answered promptly.
“It’s been pretty seamless,” she said.
For students who have medical issues, which could put them at a higher risk of severe reactions should they contract COVID-19, single rooms are available at no extra cost, Jackson said.
But even with COVID-19, most students do not want a single room.
“This kind of goes into why students come,” Jackson said. “Something like 89% of our students had a roommate preference. The vast majority of our students chose to have roommates.”
To accommodate the students and respect physical distancing guidelines, K-State had a target of 75% occupancy in the halls. To meet the goal, officials reduced the number of students assigned to one community bathroom from six to four.
“We’re at about 66% to 70% of a normal floor allocation,” Jackson said. “We’re actually less than that now. A lot of classes are online. A lot of students are not coming … to campus at all. They’re going to stay at home and take their courses online.”
K-State is down 15% to 20% from the number of students who were registering for room last year, he said.
“Right now, our cancellations are outpacing our new contracts,” Jackson said.
To further encourage physical distancing, officials are limiting the number of students allowed in the social interaction spaces like the floor lounges. Students are expected to maintain 6 feet of separation and wear masks any time they are in a public space in accordance to university’s mask policy.
In the dining halls, they can carry out a hot meal, but seated service is not an option.
To minimize cross contamination, students will not be allowed to check out as many items from the front desk, such as weight room equipment and ping pong balls and paddles, as they have in the past.
“Typically, you could walk in and check out … that stuff,” Jackson said.
Another social distancing measure put in place changed the nature of move-in day, instead becoming move-in week this year. Students signed up for move-in times throughout the week, beginning this past Sunday. Unlike in the past, there is no big welcome team with volunteers who swoop in and help students unload their cars and get all their stuff up to their rooms.
“They’re scheduled about every 15 minutes apart,” Jackson said. “Students can bring their families and bring helpers from their family, that’s fine.”
International students and those from Florida arrived earlier so they could serve their 14-day travel quarantine as mandated by Kansas Department of Health guidelines.
In addition to the de-densifying and physical distancing measures, Jackson said K-State is installing ionized dry hydrogen peroxide machines like what surgical centers and laboratories use.
“It produces an airborne sanitizer that sanitizes the living microorganisms in the air, as well as on surfaces,” he said. “We wanted to add another layer of protection for our students who are sharing spaces and that technology is … real new.”
The wall-mounted machines are about the size of a large fan and will run continuously. Jackson said he first became familiar with the technology from the Synexis company when the university had a mold issue about 20 months ago.
“We’ve been doing some lab experiments as well as experiments in our health center, or athletics facilities, rec center as well as in our residence halls,” he said.
While the technology will not eradicate COVID-19, officials said it will help keep the air cleaner. People will still need to maintain their environment and clean surfaces, but it will help reduce the living organism in the air, Jackson said.
“It does provide an additional layer of security for killing germs,” he said. “And it is expensive — at the deployment level, we’re going to spend a couple million dollars on campus this fall with this system.”
With all the physical distancing, masks, sanitizing and uncertainty about how COVID-19 will affect the school year, Jackson said the year will look different for the students.
“I think it will have a dampening effect,” he said. “One of the things that happens at college is you engage; you begin to make your lifelong friends. For college freshmen, especially, this is their first time outside the nest. They’re beginning to test their boundaries, their relationships, their engagement at different levels.”
The social groups and clubs are an important part of the experience that students will experience less of this year.
“It’s going to look different,” Jackson said. “It’s going to feel different to our students. But that’s the best that we can do at the moment.”