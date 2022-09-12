Kansas State University officials are asking for input on what they are now calling “Next-Gen K-State,” the university’s new strategic plan.
This will serve as the successor to the K-State 2025 plan created under Kirk Schulz during his K-State presidency.
K-State President Richard Linton wrote in an open letter Monday that administrators want to hear from students, faculty and staff — as well as others from around the state — about what the university can do to improve and how future visions and priorities should be defined. This comes as Linton and other officials seek to raise enrollment at the university, following several years of enrollment decline.
According to university figures, K-State’s total student enrollment dropped from a peak of 24,766 in fall 2014 to 20,229 in fall 2021, which represented K-State’s lowest enrollment figure since 1989 when the university had 20,110 students.
People can submit their comments online at k-state.edu/strategic-planning/get-involved. University officials will launch surveys in the coming months designed to gather anonymous input from faculty, staff, students and alumni. More information will be posted to the online submission form.
“Throughout this academic year, there will be numerous inclusive opportunities for you to engage in our strategic planning to think about what the next-generation land-grant university could be and how to best position K-State to be the most successful and impactful within our communities, our state, the nation and the world,” Linton wrote.
On May 5, Linton announced the creation of a new strategic plan. This initiative will operate in conjunction with and eventually supersede the previously established K-State 2025 plan, “taking us to 2030 and beyond,” Linton wrote in May.
“Over the past several months, we have built out a framework and timeline to guide a comprehensive planning process,” Linton wrote, “which will heavily engage our K-State community — on campus and off campus — throughout the fall and spring semesters.”
The plan will focus on reinforcing the core values and mission of the university as a land-grant institution, meaning a university that has scientific, agricultural and military science components. University administrators also want to identify new funding opportunities and resources to support research, teaching, outreach, international activities and economic development priorities.
Administrators are in the middle of developing the plan. Linton wrote that he anticipates the Next-Generation plan will be in place by July 2023. He added that he established a Next-Gen advisory committee led by KSU Provost Chuck Taber that includes faculty, staff, students and alumni.
“The committee is being asked to review research and planning progress,” Linton wrote, “ask questions, share insights, assist in identifying our vision, values and key themes and drafting the strategic plan, and advise me and university leadership throughout the process.”
Committee members will attend community visits as part of the information-gathering part of the strategic plan development. Nine visits to cities throughout the state are scheduled for the 2022-23 academic year. The first community visit was Sept. 1 in Manhattan.
The next visit is to Dodge City on Sept. 27.