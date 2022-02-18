Kansas State University officials on Friday announced their choice for the next CEO and dean of the K-State Olathe campus.
Benjamin Wolfe, currently the associate dean of the School of Professional Studies at the University of Kansas and the KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park, was named as leader of the Olathe campus.
Wolfe will begin his duties with K-State Olathe on June 12. K-State provost Charles Taber approved the appointment.
“Wolfe possesses the knowledge and experience of the academic and workforce development needs of the Kansas City region, which will be key in his new job as CEO and dean of K-State Olathe,” Taber said in a statement. “He will serve as an advisor to both President Linton and myself on establishing both strategic directions and significant initiatives in research and education in the Kansas City region by the university.”
In his current post since July 2020, Wolfe serves on the Edwards Campus leadership team and works with campus leadership to build degree offerings, increase enrollment and improve student success.
“Building on the great work already taking place at the campus, K-State Olathe is poised to be the workforce development leader in Kansas City,” Wolfe said. “I am excited to help align the current and new education and research opportunities of K-State Olathe and the Kansas City metro with the strategic vision of President Linton and Provost Taber.”
Before becoming associate dean, Wolfe served as KU Edwards Campus’ director of faculty and administration and as director of academic and faculty support. He’s previously worked at Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City, where he served as director of the college’s Title III grant program and was chair of the natural and social sciences department and was a member of the geology/geography faculty at the college’s Blue River Campus in Independence, Missouri.
Wolfe earned a bachelor’s degree with distinction in geology from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, a master’s in geology from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from KU.
Wolfe replaces interim dean and CEO Jackie Spears, who held the role since summer 2019.