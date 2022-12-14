Kansas State officials announced more details on how the university will relocate different programs will across campus by fall 2023.
University vice president for administration and finance Ethan Erickson wrote in a statement Wednesday K-State has finalized relocation plans departments in three buildings that are scheduled for demolition over the next couple of years.
For the Natatorium, the kinesiology department’s main office staff will move to Justin Hall. The Mercury reported last month on the university’s plans to demolish the Natatorium, and how those plans will affect the kinesiology department as well as university employees and members of the public who use both the Natatorium and Ahearn Gymnasium as an exercise space during their lunch hour.
Kinesiology department chair Katie Heinrich told The Mercury in November that she was worried about losing her 4,000-square-foot research gym for exercise behavioral science upon the Natatorium’s razing. Erickson wrote Wednesday that K-State would move the kinesiology research facilities to Lafene Health Center, but Heinrich previously said those spaces are about half the size of her research gym.
University officials plan to tear down the Natatorium in two phases. First, K-State will remove the pool area in March or April of the coming spring semester. Then the rest of the building will come down over the summer. Demolition to Ahearn Gym will begin once the Natatorium is razed and likely will continue into 2024.
For Ahearn Gym, the College of Health and Human Sciences will move its offices to Justin Hall and Lafene Health Center. Two College of Engineering offices located in Ahearn will go to the university’s engineering complex, while KSU Athletics will move to new training facilities at the Athletics complex. UFM courses, the recreation center club sports and military science activities currently housed in Ahearn also will move. Erickson wrote only that those programs would be “relocated to various campus buildings based on needs.”
K-State is also demolishing Edwards Hall. Originally built in 1967 as a residence hall, Edwards will come down in May following roof damage from severe weather this past June. Erickson wrote that Human Capital Services will move to the first and second floors of Dykstra Hall, as will the Environmental Health and Safety department.
K-State Police will relocate to Stone House. KSU Police Captain Andrew Moeller said in Wednesday’s statement that the move to Stone House will put the police department “in a more visible and accessible location to best emphasize our availability” to people on or near campus.
The Office of Institutional Equity currently housed in Edwards will move to the second floor of Kedzie Hall, while the Ag Extension unit is transitioning to fully remote work. The journalism school is moving to Nichols.
An additional part of the university’s demolition plans for this coming spring is the K-State Gardens Greenhouse D conservatory. Originally built in 1907, the conservatory is vacant because of its unstable glass panels and asbestos. The conservatory is set to come down by March to open up green space.
Erickson wrote that these actions “eliminate approximately $65 million” from the university’s $430 million deferred maintenance backlog and it will eliminate about 200,000 square feet of building space.