With K-State students starting in-person classes on Monday, testing for coronavirus will become a tool to control the spread of COVID-19 at the university, officials said.
Kyle Goerl, medical director at Lafene Student Health Center, said the center will have to adapt as circumstances change rapidly, but they are prepared to respond.
“Testing can help mitigate spread, and that’s why we’ve got a robust strategy,” Goerl said. “Unless you have ongoing testing, you could be in trouble.”
At this time, students, faculty and staff who are exhibiting symptoms can be tested at Lafene Student Health Center. Common symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, shortness of breath and fever.
Goerl said Lafene also will test close contacts of people who test positive whether or not they have symptoms. This could become more important as K-Staters share close quarters in the new semester.
“If we’re seeing spread within a dorm floor or a fraternity house, we’re likely to cast a wider net,” he said.
Goerl said the university should be releasing details soon on a plan to conduct “surveillance” testing in those kinds of spaces.
He said the center is scaling up its operation to test roughly 1,300 symptomatic and 1,500 asymptomatic people per week, for a total of 2,800 people per week. They will bill insurance for the symptomatic patients and are collecting SPARK funds to cover the test for asymptomatic people. SPARK money is awarded by the state government for coronavirus relief.
The center uses the tests that have become most associated with coronavirus, known as a PCR test, when the doctor or nurse inserts a swab deep into the nose to collect a sample. However, Goerl said they have been moving increasingly toward a different type of nasal swab test. This test is self-administered by the patient under the supervision of Lafene staff and doesn’t go as deep into the nose.
Goerl said they have moved toward this test in part because people tolerate it better than the PCR test. Specifically, they are less likely to sneeze after it is administered and therefore are less likely to produce a lot of aerosolized breath droplets, which can lower the chances they would spread the virus to the staff member assisting them.
Lafene sends some tests to LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics in Manhattan, but tests from Lafene are mostly processed by the K-State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which is using a lab at the Biosecurity Research Institute on campus.
Jamie Henningson, director of the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, said they can process anywhere from 50 to 300 samples in a day. She said they are working on a plan to expand that to around 800, but do not have a timeline on that plan yet.
She said the turnaround time for results is currently one day, which she said will be important to keep low with more people on campus.
“For the K-State campus to be able to address an outbreak, a one-day turnaround time will be important, and we will look to maintain that for the university,” Henningson said.
In addition to Lafene, the lab also processes samples for Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan Surgical Hospital, Meadowlark Hills and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
While testing is important, it is important to remember that it is not “the silver bullet,” Goerl said.
“The solution is basic masking, handwashing and distancing,” he said. “That is far more effective.”
He said everyone can do those things, but it is not yet possible to have testing widespread enough for it to solve the problem alone.
“It shouldn’t be looked at as a solution until we get to a point you can do a test for a dollar a day at home,” Goerl said.