After K-State announced its 11-step action plan to address racism and discrimination on campus, top university leaders acknowledged that the tension goes back beyond a student tweet that erupted the campus community.
Speaking with The Mercury on Wednesday afternoon, vice president for student life Thomas Lane, chief diversity and inclusion officer Bryan Samuel and associate vice president for student life Adrian Rodriguez said they recognized the recent furor over Jaden McNeil’s tweet, which joked about George Floyd’s death a month prior, also embodies some students’ frustrations with other aspects of campus life.
“I think it goes beyond one tweet,” Lane said. “We’ve been hearing the voices of students who feel like they haven’t been heard, who feel unsafe and have given us, through their voices, the opportunity to make some positive change and offer some care as an institution.”
Lane said the previous week of unrest is also likely the result of national tensions and protests on race, particularly the Black Lives Matter movement that has called for racial equality and the end of police brutality. All of that, combined with the pandemic, led to student frustrations boiling over, he said.
In the hours since the university had announced its plan, the administrators said they’d seen some feedback.
Lane said he recognized some students may not be satisfied with the plan, which explicitly mentioned K-State’s legal inability to expel McNeil. But on other aspects of the plan, Rodriguez said the outlined steps are the first in laying the groundwork for more decisions, policies and action on discrimination and racism on campus.
“It’s going to take the entire community at large, including students, faculty and staff all coming together to really breathe life into what this equity agenda and plan will look like going forward,” Rodriguez said. “But I think folks and individuals are happy to see these individual steps put down on paper, but really, the great work is yet to come.”
The trio of administrators said they were disturbed that some students feel unsafe on campus, but they were confident that K-State’s recent responses would be reassuring to students and parents looking to head to campus in the fall.
“Students want to know that they’re physically and psychologically safe, and that they can engage in all the opportunities, programs and educational departments and things of that nature and not have to worry about these things,” Samuel said.
K-State’s next steps will be to implement some of its action steps as soon as possible, Lane said, pointing to adding a student ombudsperson on campus climate concerns as an immediate priority for the university.
While the university’s plan, as announced on Wednesday, did not specifically address K-State athletes’ demands for a policy that would allow a student to be dismissed for “displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or group of students,” Lane said one of the steps will look at university policies to specifically see how they impact marginalized students.
“You know, one of the tensions I think we will run into in the planning process is how do we make sure that we are adhering to our public obligations, as a state institution, to uphold First Amendment responsibilities while also balancing and paying just as much attention to the concerns of those students who are impacted by speech that is racist, hurtful, painful, discriminatory, bigoted,” he said. “That would be the challenging premise — how do we get that balance right?”
Part of the university’s plan involves creating a social media policy for students that will outline expectations while still respecting freedom of speech rights.
Officials said they’re looking at examples of such policies at other universities across the nation, including the University of New Hampshire, which has been commended by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education — an institute that advocates for freedom of speech on college campuses — for still upholding freedom of speech rights with the policy. Lane said that it’s not just students, but the nation as a whole, that has a lot of work to do to learn about what constitutional civic rights are.
But along with educating students about the First Amendment, Lane said K-State must teach them how to care for those who are affected by offensive speech.
“Speech is certainly free, but there are certainly a few groups that pay a higher cost for that free speech,” he said. “That’s what we need to pay attention to.”