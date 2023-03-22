K-State basketball fans still have an opportunity to travel to New York City this week to watch the Wildcats compete in the NCAA East Regional Tournament.
K-State Sports Tours and the K-State Alumni Association are offering a travel package for Wildcat fans to fly to the Big Apple to watch the Wildcats compete in the Sweet 16 and possibly the Elite 8. The No.-3 seed K-State men’s basketball team defeated No.-6 seed Kentucky on Sunday, winning 75-69 and securing K-State’s spot in the next round.
The travel package includes a round-trip, non-stop chartered Southwest Airlines flight leaving from Manhattan Regional Airport either Thursday morning or afternoon. An in-flight meal, standard beverage service and Wi-Fi are included in the flight. The return flight time is yet to be determined, but would depart New York City for Manhattan on Sunday.
The package includes three nights’ stay and accommodations at the team hotel, the Sheraton New York hotel in Times Square. It also includes an official pregame event hosted by K-State Sports Tours, round-trip subway transfers on game days, and a welcome gift for attendees. All travelers will be provided with a name badge and lanyard, and KSU Sports Tours will provide a staffed hospitality desk to assist travelers during the trip.
The travel package doesn’t include tickets to the game.
Prices start at $3,349 per person for a single-occupancy room. For double occupancy, it’s $2,649 per person. Triple occupancy will cost Wildcat fans $2,459 per person, and a quad occupancy room is $2,369 per person. Children can travel for just $1,679 per individual.
The Sweet 16 for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins Thursday with the Wildcats taking on no. 7 seed Michigan State at 5:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast on TBS, Cox cable channel 29, AT&T U-Verse channels 112 and 113, and Twin Valley Communications-Topeka and Clay Center channel 21.
If K-State wins Thursday, the team would advance to the Elite 8 and play Saturday at Madison Square Garden.