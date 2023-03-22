K-State basketball fans still have an opportunity to travel to New York City this week to watch the Wildcats compete in the NCAA East Regional Tournament.

K-State Sports Tours and the K-State Alumni Association are offering a travel package for Wildcat fans to fly to the Big Apple to watch the Wildcats compete in the Sweet 16 and possibly the Elite 8. The No.-3 seed K-State men’s basketball team defeated No.-6 seed Kentucky on Sunday, winning 75-69 and securing K-State’s spot in the next round.