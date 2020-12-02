Staff and faculty members at Kansas State University can now receive asymptomatic COVID-19 tests at no cost through Lafene Health Center.
Any faculty and staff who wish to receive a test before winter break can make an appointment at Lafene. Appointments can be made through the end of December, and the asymptomatic clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The test lasts ten seconds and is a self-administered nasal swab. The swab is not deep, but campus health officials say it is a more comfortable and quick testing method that still offers accurate results. Average testing turnaround time is two to three business days, depending on lab capacity.
Lafene Health Center is still offering voluntary asymptomatic testing for students as well. Asymptomatic carriers are those who may have contracted COVID-19 but show no symptoms and may unknowingly infect others and spread the virus.
Health officials say finding asymptomatic carriers is crucial to slowing the spread of COVID-19, as it helps mitigate the spread through early detection.
According to the K-State COVID-19 data dashboard, from Nov. 23 to 27 (the university’s Thanksgiving break), the university had 21 cases and 556 negative tests for a positive rate of 3.64%. The university had 85 cases and 1,709 negative tests for a rate of 4.74% during Nov. 16 to 20.
As of Friday, K-State had 161 students in quarantine and another 54 in isolation.
More than 2,300 students had been cleared from quarantine, and nearly 1,300 were cleared from isolation.
Quarantine is for those who had close contact with COVID-19 patients. Isolation is done when a person has tested positive or awaiting test results.
For K-State personnel looking to make an appointment or get more information, they can call Lafene Health Center at 785-532-6544, or go online through the myLafene+ patient portal.