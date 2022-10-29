The 60-year-old nuclear reactor at Kansas State University is shut down. The reason? Unidentified crud.
That’s not just vague slang. It’s the technical term scientists at K-State are using to describe the problem. CRUD stands for “corrosion resembling unidentified deposits.”
The Triga Mark II Nuclear Reactor Facility, in Ward Hall on the Manhattan campus, has been shut down since last fall because of the CRUD found on the fuel element inside the reactor. Reactor manager Alan Cebula told The Mercury a corrosive substance was found during a regular inspection by nuclear program staff members. He, along with reactor supervisor Robert Seymour, told the reactor safety committee about what they found.
“Based on the evidence, there was some concern (what we found) might be leading to corrosion,” Cebula said, “which could negatively affect the operation of the reactor, so we proactively shut down operations while we investigate this finding and come up with steps to clean off the fuel element.”
Cebula said nuclear program officials haven’t identified the material composition of it. That will require a sample, and he said there’s a possibility the corrosive material could simply turn out to be rust. He said he is planning on developing a water sampling device similar to a syringe with a soft brush to attempt a sample collection. A university oversight committee will review a written procedure for removing the crud before it’s implemented with guidance from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and support from the U.S. Department of Energy. Officials hope to have the reactor back in operation sometime early next year.
The nuclear reactor facility at K-State was first dreamt up in 1950 by Henry T. Ward, department head for chemical engineering. The K-State reactor was first brought online on Oct. 16, 1962. Current mechanical engineering department chairman Steve Eckles said about 60 students are part of the nuclear program option, compared to more than 700 in the mechanical engineering department as a whole. He told The Mercury the university’s nuclear reactor is unique in that it doesn’t generate electricity to power anything but is solely an educational and research tool.
“When you pause, the students won’t be able to run through some of the same activities, but (a shutdown) is part of that,” Eckles said, adding that students get to learn how to operate the reactor facility over the course of two to three years in the nuclear option.
“The shutdown doesn’t negatively affect them long-term,” Eckles said, “they’ll get a chance (to learn how to use it).”
Students enrolled as a mechanical engineering major can choose the nuclear option as undergraduates. Eckles said they take a sequence of classes that allow them to graduate with a mechanical engineering degree with a focus on nuclear engineering. There also are separate master’s and doctoral programs with faculty that focus on nuclear technology.
“Our students who come out of this program get snapped up long before they graduate,” Eckles said. “It’s a challenging program, as you’d expect, but I think our students are really successful.”
Cebula said he first got exposed to the idea of nuclear power at an engineering camp during the summer before his senior year of high school. The camp happened to feature a small nuclear reactor, which he said he found interesting but intimidating.
“I later came to K-State, and mechanical engineering interested me,” Cebula said. “The nuclear option was there, and part of that involved a tour of the facility.”
Cebula said he took a summer class where he learned how to operate the reactor and “push all the buttons.”
“That got me hooked,” Cebula said as he and Eckles gave The Mercury a tour of the reactor facility in Ward Hall.
Students and department leaders must use a key card to access the control room and have multiple checklists to make sure they are following safety protocols. There also is an activity log book for students to write down a record of reactor operations. Lists of contact information for local and state emergency response agencies are also prominently posted around the room.
The control room features analog instruments working in conjunction with digital recorders. Cebula said students will conduct their lab session, where they operate the reactor, and then take the data from their session and analyze it afterward. This can be done remotely, and Eckles said during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, students were still able to receive and analyze data.
The 22-foot-tall reactor structure houses four control rods that can be raised and lowered within a water pool. The control rods absorb neutrons as they move in and out of the pool while the fuel elements produce neutrons through the fission process. A process called Cherenkov radiation gives the water in the pool a blue tint. Cherenkov radiation is a form of energy that is emitted when a charged particle passes through something faster than light can; what light doesn’t escape from the water appears blue to the human eye. Cebula said the water gets brighter, appearing almost white when power to the reactor is raised.
Cebula said students have the opportunity to increase or decrease the number of neutrons produced, therefore raising or lowering the reactor’s power. Students and anyone viewing the reactor are required to wear a dosimeter, which reads radiation levels, while inside the main reactor chamber. A set of stairs leads to the top of the reactor, where Cebula and others can look down inside the water pool that surrounds the reactor core and control rods. Cebula said the water temperature is a steady 23 degrees Celsius, or 73 degrees Fahrenheit, while fuel temperatures can exceed 480 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the power level. He said the Triga Mark II system has “inherently safe” fuel, in that the reactor tends to shut itself down if the power is increased too much and the fuel grows too hot.
Cebula said the reactor is currently licensed to operate at 1.25 megawatts, but typically operates steadily at 500 kilowatts. A cooling system expels the heat generated during a power increase. Cebula said, in theory, the energy generated by the K-State reactor could power about ten homes.
By comparison, the Wolf Creek Nuclear Generating Station located near Burlington in Coffey County generates about 1,200 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power about 800,000 homes.