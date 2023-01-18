Kansas State University is partnering with a statewide nonprofit group in the hopes of increasing economic growth across all Kansas counties.
University officials announced Tuesday that K-State is partnering with NetWork Kansas, a nonprofit agency that promotes entrepreneurial efforts, to create a network of partners across the state with the goal of boosting small business startups and helping existing businesses expand.
This is part of the K-State 105 initiative, which focuses on economic growth across all 105 Kansas counties.
“We firmly believe that if civic and community leaders are committed to locally driven growth strategies and are connected to a broad range of technical, business and support services, all communities can grow and thrive,” KSU president Richard Linton said in a statement Tuesday.
NetWork Kansas CEO Steve Radley said in a statement that the agency is thrilled to be a partner on the K-State 105 initiative.
“Our 69 entrepreneurship communities work every day to ensure that entrepreneurs get the technical assistance and capital they need to be successful,” Radley said.
NetWork Kansas is based in Andover. The organization works with local communities to develop strategies for creating new businesses and helping existing businesses succeed. K-State officials said the partnership will give entrepreneurial and university leaders chances to engage local communities, in order to understand local challenges, such as failing infrastructure, environmental contamination, housing and childcare needs, and establishing a culture of entrepreneurialism.
Under the K-State 105 initiative, university officials have established two community partnerships in an effort to bridge the gap between rural and urban Kansans. One partnership is with Go Topeka, an organization that promotes job creation and capital growth in the Shawnee County area.
The other partnership is with the Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center, Inc. This agency serves 26 counties in the northwest and north-central region of the state, with the goal of reversing the outflow of people and investments from that region.
These new partnerships align with K-State’s Economic Prosperity Plan. The goal of the plan is to create 3,000 new jobs in Kansas and to attract $3 billion in new investments in the state by 2029. This dovetails with the auxiliary goal of the 105 initiative, which is to help increase enrollment at K-State through outreach to all Kansas counties.
“This initiative is truly reflective of K-State’s land-grant mission to build, support and improve Kansas communities and aims to improve the lives of all Kansans,” Linton said.