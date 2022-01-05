Kansas State University starts the new year with a new chief of staff.
University officials announced Monday that Kevin Nalette will be the interim chief of staff and director of community relations. His interim status began immediately.
K-State named Nalette to the position while administrators conduct a national search for candidates to permanently fill the job. Chief of staff Linda Cook is set to retire on Feb. 1 after four years with the university.
“I look forward to serving in this interim role as chief of staff and director of community relations,” Nalette said in a written statement. “As an alumnus, my passion for K-State runs deep. It’s an honor to be able to utilize my experience and expertise to support and guide the university during this transitional period.”
Nalette is a 1996 K-State graduate with a bachelor’s in life sciences, who had a 27-year career with the U.S. Air Force before retiring in summer 2021, when he returned to KSU to serve as coordinator of Non-Traditional and Veteran Student Services.
He also has a master’s degree in aerospace science-management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, and a master’s in military arts and sciences-strategy from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth.
K-State President Richard Myers said in a statement that Nalette brings “significant senior leadership experience” as well as collaboration and management skills.
“His skill set will be invaluable as K-State begins the process of transitioning from my retirement in February and the arrival of incoming President Rich Linton on Feb. 14,” Myers said.
Nalette’s Air Force career culminated as the executive vice president of the Air Force Sustainment Center in Oklahoma City, where he was the senior leader for a 40,000-person organization that generated more than $16 billion in annual revenue. He also served in the Air Force’s European headquarters as the deputy chief of staff and executive officer overseeing the transition between retiring and incoming four-star generals.
Cook, who is completing a 45-year career in public affairs, communications and business planning that included assignments with two Fortune 100 companies, came to the university in February 2018 after serving as assistant vice president of communications for the K-State Alumni Association.
Nalette will take over Cook’s duties, including leadership of the Landon Lecture Series and coordinating special projects with the president and provost.
He also will serve as a liaison for the president’s office with the KSU Foundation and K-State Alumni Association.
The Office of Institutional Equity, McCain Auditorium and Beach Museum of Art also will report to Nalette.