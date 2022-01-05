Kansas State University officials are promoting from within their own ranks to temporarily fill the communications director position.
Ashley Martin, the current assistant vice president for communications and marketing, will take over the job fully on an interim basis starting Jan. 17.
“I am honored to serve the university in this expanded capacity as the interim vice president for communications and marketing,” Martin said in a statement Wednesday. “The transformational power of higher education — and more specifically, the K-State experience — is a story that we all need to share with urgency, consistency and passion. I look forward to collaborating with the university community during this transition to ensure we continue to elevate the K-State brand in the marketplace.”
Retiring president Richard Myers made the announcement Wednesday. He said Martin will help incoming President Richard Linton when he starts Feb. 14.
“Her expertise will be relied upon to ensure that K-State’s branding and creative strategies remain strong and active during this transitionary period,” he said.
Martin will take over leadership for Jeff Morris, who is retiring on March 19. Morris has been with the university for 12 years.
He became the university’s first vice president for communications and marketing in February 2010. Under his leadership, officials said the division has increased the effectiveness and consistency of institutional communications and marketing initiatives, including enhancing and growing the university’s branding efforts.
Martin earned two degrees from K-State, a bachelor’s in journalism in 2007 and a master’s in mass communications in 2014. She has served with the Division of Communications and Marketing since November 2012.
Martin will report directly to the university president, serve on the president’s cabinet and be the senior communications advisor to university leadership.
A national search will be conducted later for the permanent vice president.