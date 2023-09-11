Under a new long-term plan, K-State officials want to increase enrollment by more than 50%.
K-State president Richard Linton on Friday rolled out Next-Gen, a new university-wide plan billed as a three-part mission to redefine what it means to be a next-generation land grant institution.
The plan consists of redefining student populations, growth in research expertise and community outreach in all 105 Kansas counties.
“At K-State, we have always prided ourselves on our land grant mission of teaching, research, and service,” Linton said. “And our vision of being a spark that transforms the world through learning, discovery, and engagement, takes our mission to new heights.”
Linton, who in August announced he is battling cancer, set an enrollment goal of 30,000 by 2030. Last fall enrollment at all three K-State campuses was 19,722, the lowest fall-semester enrollment figure in 34 years.
Linton said the intention is to welcome anyone seeking to learn and grow.
After 2026, the proportion of students who are freshmen will decrease by 3 percentage points, not because fewer freshmen are enrolling but because more non-freshmen will be coming in for new programs.
As Charles Taber, the provost and executive vice president, said in a video, the intention is that more students will be working professionals, non-traditional students, community college transfer students and place-bound students. The expansion of enrollment will focus on the workforce needs within the state, and connecting students with industries in hopes of increasing economic prosperity in Kansas.
“We’re really excited as the first land grant institution,” said Rana Johnson, the inaugural vice president for diversity inclusion and belonging. “We believe that we have the ability to move the plan forward, and it’s going to help thousands, if not millions, of Kansans and we’re hoping to build our student enrollment in addition to the credentials and we talk about credentials not only as the regular four-year degree but also micro-credentials. We have the opportunity to collaborate in a very strategic way with the partners in Kansas as well as other continuous states to help them build out their skill sets in business and industry.”
Microcredentials are certifications that verify an employee has specific skills.
Those coming to K-State as learners will be able to increase their skill sets for the workforce. In addition, bringing in more international students from all over the world will help K-State increase its global recognition, officials said.
“We’re going to up the game,” said Marshall Stewart, senior vice president and chief of staff, “because we want every student to have access to international opportunities, access to intentional meaningful internships, to ensure that they take advantage of the steady school leadership when all the leadership content is there. If we do that, we distinguish ourselves and make ourselves unique. When you’re unique and distinct, people want to come here.”
He said the university will be involved with community outreach, finding solutions to healthcare, childcare and housing challenges and figuring out how to deliver these solutions sustainably to those who haven’t had access to them before.
Next-Gen also seeks to grow annual research expenditures to $300 million by 2030.
Because K-State is a research college, officials said agricultural research goes hand-in-hand with helping the community, since food security of the state and region, for instance, starts with sustainable farming practices and conservation of water.
The school will make a shift to intentional disciplinary focus, bringing the best minds to tackle issues, especially in the fields it does best like data analytics and digital agriculture. Stewart said K-State will invest $6.5 million into the facilities and technology needed for research.
Regardless of department or college, Stewart said K-State uses its network throughout the 105 counties in Kansas, taking the best ideas of the university and connecting them to the community.
Officials said Next-Gen K-State seeks to create more partnerships with other institutions in the state.
Next-Gen essentially replaces K-State 2025, a long-term plan launched in 2010 by then-President Kirk Schulz. The main goal of that initiative was for K-State to be a top-50 public research university by 2025.
“I think Next-Gen is a great new vision to expand the university in new areas making sure we serve Kansas and our students,” Tim Oswalt, K-State Alumni Association board of directors chair, said.