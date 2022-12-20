Kansas State University campus operations will be limited Thursday and Friday ahead of a winter storm and dangerous wind chill values.
K-State officials announced Tuesday that operations at all campuses will be limited to essential personnel only Thursday and Friday. Emails and text alerts were sent to university faculty, staff, students and media Tuesday afternoon. Students are currently out for winter break. Classes resume Jan. 17.
University officials cited "extreme winter weather forecasts" for choosing to limit operations.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Topeka issued a wind chill warning Tuesday which is in effect midnight Wednesday night until 12 p.m. Friday for Riley, Clay, Geary, Pottawatomie and all surrounding counties.
A winter storm watch is also in effect for the same counties, from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
Forecasters said heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible beginning late Wednesday evening and lasting until mid-day Thursday. Two to four inches of snow is possible, along with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour, which will create blizzard conditions and drifting snow. NWS Topeka scientists gave Manhattan an 80% chance of seeing two inches of snow or more by the end of the day Thursday.
Scientists said dangerous wind chill indices will accompany the snowfall. Wind chills are forecasted to dip to -30 or -40 below zero across much of northeast Kansas Thursday night into Friday, with air temperatures hovering around zero both days. Sub-zero morning wind chill values are expected to linger through Christmas Day Sunday.
Check TheMercury.com for further updates on the pending winter storm as well as any information on closings and cancellations.