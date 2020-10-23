The guest list for K-State fall commencement ceremonies will be shorter this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Graduates will be allowed to have only two guests attend the ceremony, which is happening earlier than normal.
Graduates will have to acquire guest tickets and guests will have assigned seats, said Linda Cook, chief of staff and director of community relations at K-State. Masks will be required at commencement ceremonies.
There will be no shaking of the graduates’ hands or handing of diplomas, Cook said. Diploma holders will be on graduates’ chairs, she said.
Commencement ceremonies are planned for Nov. 20, 21 and 22 in Manhattan in smaller units; graduation is usually in December.
Cook revealed these specifics during Thursday’s Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force meeting.
She said K-State is monitoring spikes across Kansas, and decided to cut down the size of graduation as a result.
“We just want to be cautious about that,” she said.
She said the university has submitted its plans to the Riley County Health Department for approval.
“It’ll be a large event where we would be bringing in 1,000 or so people into the community,” Cook said.
Cook said the university decided this week to scale back events, except football games, other sporting events and commencement ceremonies, to 50 people or fewer.
With the cold weather coming and spikes happening across Kansas and the country, K-State felt it was prudent to limit other events to 50 people, “which is what it had been earlier in the semester,” Cook said.
In-person classes at K-State end Nov. 20. The spring semester starts Jan. 25. Cook said protocols the university has used this semester will carry over to the spring semester.
In addition, Riley County commissioner John Ford said current local health regulations are staying in place. The regulations limit restaurants and bars to seated areas only, keeping parties six feet apart from one another. Those establishments also must close at midnight every night, with all people leaving by 12:30 a.m.
Commissioners had a discussion Thursday morning about the regulations during an executive session with Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs, Ford said. He called it an ongoing discussion as Gibbs and other health officials are planning to come up with set of metrics and strategies regarding mitigating the spread of the coronavirus and moving forward in the pandemic.
“I think what we’re trying to discuss is maybe developing a certain amount of criteria as to what we need to do to maybe start kind of moving forward and what those may look like and how that may kind of fill in,” Ford said.
However, Gibbs told The Mercury after the meeting she didn’t feel this was the time to ease up on restrictions.
“While I don’t feel this is the time to loosen restrictions, they’ve asked me to list some criteria that would help us to move that direction,” Gibbs said. “The command staff and I will discuss this criteria this week.”
The task force will meet again Nov. 5.