Proceeds from the K-State license plate program recently hit a milestone: $6 millikon raised for student scholarships and recognition of achievements. This includes the K-State Legacy Scholarship and the International Student Scholarship programs.
The money comes from the tax-deductible royalties paid on the license plates.
The program began in 1996, and more than 11,000 official K-State license plates have been issued in Kansas, Texas and Maryland.
The K-State license plate is the most popular affinity plate in the state of Kansas.
“Thank you to the many loyal K-Staters whose support has allowed us to make a lasting impact on thousands of K-State students,” said Amy Button Renz, president and CEO of the K-State Alumni Association, in a written statement. “Through your display of Wildcat pride with a K-State license plate, we’ve been able to provide thousands of scholarships and recognition opportunities to K-State students.
The Alumni Association would also like to thank the staff in the county treasurers’ offices for helping K-Staters to purchase the plates.”
The plates are available for purchase in Kansas, Texas and Maryland. K-State plates in the state of Oklahoma will officially be available for purchase this fall or winter. More information is available at www.k-state.com/Drive.