After a social media movement in which black K-State students and alumni shared their negative experiences at the university, officials will launch a monthly discussion series focusing on diversity, inclusion and social justice.
In a letter to the K-State community, chief diversity and inclusion officer Bryan Samuel used recent incidents of police brutality and officers being called on minority college students on campus to highlight experiences with discrimination.
Last week, the K-State Black Student Union put out a call for students and alumni to share their experiences with discrimination on campus using the hashtag, “BlackAtKState,” and several people shared instances of harassment and bias. Others shared experiences with being ignored when they’ve reported those instances.
Samuel wrote that K-State had failed to meet the students’ reports with concern, and he promised the university would do more for its black students.
“Moving forward, the K-State administration, staff and faculty will address students’ concerns of discrimination with full faith and credibility and a tenacity mirroring efforts put forward on acts of vandalism, hazing or violations of Title IX,” he said. “We stand with our students, for our students, and will support them in this quest for equality and belonging. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with students to bring forward the transformative change we all desire.”
One of those efforts will be the Community Action Talk series, which Samuel will moderate.
The first installment will focus on Black Lives Matter. K-State Police chief Ronnie Grice, director of diversity and multicultural student life Trumanue Lindsey, associate professor of American ethnic studies Shireen Roshanravan and associate professor of sociology Kevin Steinmetz. It will take place on Zoom at noon June 18.