Kansas State University officials plan to visit communities across the state through a new initiative.
K-State announced Tuesday that it was launching a new presidential initiative that calls for officials to visit nine communities every academic year to listen and learn from the Kansans who live there. The initiative kicks off locally with the first community visit on Sept. 1 in Manhattan, representing the Flint Hills region of Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties.
Each community visit will include a day of conversations, events to highlight community partnerships and extension relationships, service projects and recruitment activities. The events for each regional community visit will be free and open to the public.
“With our leadership in all 105 Kansas counties, K-State is uniquely positioned to serve Kansans in a diversity of ways unmatched by any other university,” K-State President Richard Linton said in a written statement. “Our community visit initiative gives us the opportunity to celebrate and expand upon our relationships across the state, ensuring we are continuing to find new and innovative ways to meet the needs of the people of Kansas.”
On Tuesday, Mayor Linda Morse signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 1 as K-State & Community Partnership Day. The day will include a number of activities:
Community open forum, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Manhattan Conference Center. Linton and K-State students will host a dialogue about university and community connections and the student experience.
Mobile food distribution service project, 4 p.m., C-1 parking lot, Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex. Through HandsOn Kansas State, community members, students, faculty and staff can participate in a service project to address food insecurity in the community.
Calling all ‘Cats, 6-7:45 p.m., K-State Alumni Center Ballroom. Interested students and their families can hear from current students and experts to learn about the K-State experience. Registration starts at 6 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m.
The other regional community visit dates for the fall 2022 semester are Ford County/Dodge City (Sept. 27), Greater Kansas City area (Nov. 2) and Central Kansas/Salina (Dec. 5).
The five spring 2023 semester locations will include locations in northeast, south central, southeast, southwest and northwest Kansas. More details about each visit will be provided closer to the dates.