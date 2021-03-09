Kansas State University is emphasizing the importance of maintaining the mental wellbeing of students and employees with a new online care platform.
YOU@KSU is a personalized wellbeing service intended to help people “succeed, thrive and matter,” according to university officials. The platform is available at you.k-state.edu. People with a university login ID and password can access the site for free.
K-State dean of students Thomas Lane said the past year re-emphasized the importance of taking care of the wellbeing of the campus community.
“This program is intended to help students succeed in academic and career readiness, motivation, and just overall mental health,” Lane said. “We certainly want to help our students strengthen their response to overall stress.”
The program was developed by a team of technology specialists and clinical psychologists at Grit Digital Health, a Denver-based company that specializes in creating online tools for mental health management. YOU@KSU is personalized to the specific needs of an individual but also keeps users anonymous and makes their personal information private.
“When you go into the platform, based on the answers you provide to the questions, it gives you articles and information on various wellbeing topics,” Lane said.
Lane said a donation from Greg and Mamie Case is funding the program. He declined to give the amount of the donation but said it’s part of a larger donation the Cases made with the intention of helping student enrollment and retention efforts.
People who use YOU@KSU can take what are called Reality Check quizzes to assess their current mental health strengths and challenges. The system then gives personalized resources, wellness tips, modules and other information to help people improve in the three core areas of succeeding, thriving and mattering.
Lane said the university is adding more resources later this month, and he is “very excited” that some faculty members from the College of Health & Human Sciences are contributing written articles for the platform.
“I think it’s complementary to campus counseling services,” Lane said. “It helps bolster student resilience and success.”
Users on the platform remain anonymous, however Lane said the university can collect the aggregated data from the site. He said university officials would not be able to determine the identity of any users based on the data, but they would be able to see how many people used the online portal and how often.
He said K-State is one of the first campuses to launch the portal for faculty and staff support, as well as student use. Fifty-five other campuses across the country also use the platform, and Lane said it is part of a larger campus initiative to meet campus-wide mental health and stress management needs.
“When we have happier, healthier students, they stay at K-State and generally graduate,” Lane said.