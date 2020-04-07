Blaine Fry, a junior in physics at K-State, is the university’s newest Goldwater scholar.
Fry was one of 396 students across the U.S. picked for the prestigious $7,500 scholarship, given to undergraduates pursuing research careers in engineering, mathematics or the natural sciences. The money will help pay for school expenses.
The Topeka West High graduate works with his mentor and physics professor Chris Sorensen to research light backscattering from fractal aggregates, which Fry said are “funny shapes that form when small bits of stuff collide randomly, which happens frequently in nature.”
“Soot — from candles, forest fires and car engines — is a common example,” he said. “Understanding how these aggregates scatter light is useful for climate science and remote sensing applications, besides being a fascinating step forward in describing scattering from arbitrary particles.”
Fry said he was honored to be picked as a Goldwater Scholar.
“It’s a great feeling to be recognized for what I enjoy doing,” he said. “I’m encouraged to keep working hard and exploring my interests.”
Fry said his interest in science started from a young age, having watched his mother work as a microbiologist. Watching the TV show “MythBusters” didn’t hurt either, he said.
“My interest in science is the same as my interest in art, music, and life,” Fry said. “I think it’s part of the human experience to ask questions and try to find answers. So in some way, it’s always been the natural path for me.”
Sorensen said Fry’s drive for science made him an excellent candidate for the award.
“Through his research and our personal interactions, I can attest to the fact that Blaine is very bright,” Sorensen said. “He learns quickly and interacts with intelligence. He is a self-starter and self-reliant. He is inventive. He has terrific experimental intuition. His background as a kid is full of science; he has science in his bones!”
After his undegrad, Fry plans on pursuing a doctorate in physics, with possible research interests in including condensed matter, metamaterials, biophysics, or something microscopy or measurement related.
“It’s hard to narrow down my interests, but I know I like playing with lasers,” Fry joked.