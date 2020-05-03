K-State intends to bring students back and hold classes on campus in the fall, the university’s leaders told The Mercury Saturday morning.
But that plan, like all other COVID-19 plans and responses, is subject to change.
“Our expectation and intention is that we’re back in the fall, and that we have students here on campus in our dormitories and we’re doing face-to-face classes,” provost Chuck Taber said. “That’s scenario one.”
Taber said that even under that planned scenario, the university would enact social distancing measures, and campus academics and activities could see a mix of in-person and online operations. Officials previously said they were exploring the possibility of restricting residence hall occupancy to one person per room and maintaining wings or entire buildings as spaces for sick students to isolate.
K-State’s formal announcement, planned for sometime this week, will come after Gov. Laura Kelly announced her plan to reopen Kansas and after Riley County leaders announced their plan to reopen the region’s economy. University of Kansas officials also announced their plan to resume at least some on-campus operations for the fall semester Friday afternoon.
K-State will remain closed for classes and on-campus activities through the summer, officials announced in late April. Most summer classes will migrate online, and the university will offer those classes at the in-state tuition rate and with significantly reduced fees, which will ultimately cost K-State over $4 million in lost revenue.
K-State president Richard Myers, though, cautioned that the university’s intent to open for the fall comes with an asterisk. He said like other institutions that have announced plans to open, K-State’s provisional decision depends on “certain things” happening, such as the state and Riley County keeping confirmed virus cases low or reducing them altogether.
“As we say in the military, the enemy gets a vote,” said Myers, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “Well, the enemy here is the virus, and it gets a vote. Depending on how the cases go and so forth, we might have to backtrack.
“That’s what the governor outlined in her message as well, and the county does that all the time, and we have a plan,” he continued. “But if we get behavior that causes more cases in the state of Kansas or in Riley County, we’ll probably have to retreat from our plan and go back to a previous phase.”
While he didn’t provide details of the plan yet, Myers said the university’s plan would follow phases that could vary in length and could take the whole semester. He said it’s hard to be definitive about those plans at this point, but a key component of the plan will be in how state and local officials’ virus containment plans flow through their proposed timelines.
“If it can flow on that timeline, then almost anything is possible this fall,” Myers said. “If it doesn’t flow on that timeline, we have to take a step back and go into a previous phase, and that puts fall in jeopardy. We don’t know that yet.”
Myers said he’s been impressed with local efforts to keep COVID-19 cases low, and that social distancing guidelines have worked.
“There’s no reason to think that’s not going to continue,” he said. “And if we continue to do that, we’re going to get to the end quicker. We want to get back to having a campus, a community full of students and football games, but this is a pretty dangerous virus, and we do not want to overwhelm the community’s medical facilities. We don’t want to jeopardize the health of those who are most vulnerable, so we’ll be taking a cautious approach, but we do appreciate the relationship we have with our community.”
On the money
On Wednesday, Myers said he expects K-State to lose $35 million in revenue because of COVID-19. While the university has already taken some efforts to mitigate some of that lost revenue, such as furloughs, hiring freezes and 10% pay cuts for executive administrators, much of next school year’s budget will depend on tuition from enrollment and state and federal funding, Myers and Taber said.
K-State has seen continued enrollment declines over the past five years, reaching a 20-year low this past fall semester, but officials have tried to stem those decreases by enacting a strategic enrollment plan to boost the student body size.
Taber said that with the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, K-State officials have no historic background to try to predict what enrollment might look like next fall, although the university is running several scenarios by tracking some traditional factors like the number of students who register for summer orientation and enrollment (now planned to be online) and housing deposits.
Additionally, the university will seek to keep all of its tuition rates flat for a second consecutive year, which would be the first time since at least 1987, the earliest year for which modern tuition records are available, that the in-state undergraduate rate held steady two years in a row. K-State will present those tuition rates to the Kansas Board of Regents in June.
“We’re planning for a pretty good, full class, but we don’t know how people will react,” Myers said. “We don’t know the economic or financial impact this is going to have on all of those families who have young folks who want to come to school here at Kansas State University. We’ll remain optimistic, but it’s unrealistic to think that enrollment is going to be the same as it would have been if we didn’t have this virus.”
The second component of the budget, external funds from the state and federal government, is not yet set in stone. The Kansas legislature had approved a $3.3 million increase to K-State’s general funding as part of the Regents’ $11.9 million block grant.
But in the face of a $1.3 billion revenue shortfall for Kansas over the next year and a half, Kelly has not yet approved the legislature’s budget, and if the statehouse reconvenes, legislators could revise or even reduce K-State’s allocations.
Still, Myers said several state governments are seeking federal aid to help lessen the budgetary blow from COVID-19, and that aid could change the equation for K-State and other colleges. As part of the CARES Act, Congress approved a $14.25 billion Higher Education Relief Fund for U.S. colleges and universities affected by COVID-19. K-State’s share of that is $12.7 million, although half has to go directly to emergency aid for students experiencing financial hardships.
Internally, K-State administration has distributed four budget scenarios for the next year. One of those plans is a baseline budget from before the pandemic, while the other plans see higher levels of cuts to enrollment and external funding.
Myers said the last scenario, which the university’s budget team has identified as the worst-case scenario, is “a pretty good decrement,” but he declined to elaborate on the specifics.
“Could it be worse than that? Maybe,” he said. “It’s a very conservative estimate of what’s going to happen, but again, we don’t know.”