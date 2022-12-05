Kansas State University will confer degrees upon more than 1,100 graduates during its fall commencement ceremonies this year.
Mid-year graduation ceremonies are set for Friday in Manhattan and Salina campuses, and Saturday only in Manhattan. More than 935 bachelor’s degrees, 250 master’s degrees, and 50 doctorates will be awarded. More than 80 students will receive multiple degrees. Another 245 students are earning their degrees through the K-State Online program.
On Friday, KSU Graduate School students will be first to receive their degrees. That ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas Regent Jon Rolph and K-State President Richard Linton will be the featured speakers.
K-State Salina graduates will walk the stage in the Student Life Center on the Salina campus at 7 p.m. Dec. 9. KSU vice president for student life Thomas Lane will be the featured speaker.
The U.S. Army ROTC Wildcat Battalion also will hold a commissioning ceremony at 10 a.m. in Forum Hall that same day. The commissioning officer and guest speaker will be Fort Riley garrison commander and U.S. Army Col. Michael Foote.
Commencement ceremonies will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday in Bramlage with the College of Arts and Sciences. University distinguished professor Philip Nel will be the featured speaker. Nel is the co-founder of the graduate program in children’s literature at the university and is the author or co-editor of 13 books and more than 50 articles.
At 10 a.m., College of Education graduates will cross the stage. Sally Lopez Gurrola, a fifth-grade teacher at Oliver Brown Elementary, will be the speaker. Lopez earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from K-State last year and will graduate in May with a master’s in curriculum and instruction.
The College of Business Administration will receive their degrees at 11:30 a.m. Randy Buseman, retired partner and director of strategic growth and practice at Ernst & Young, will be the guest speaker. Buseman is a KSU alum and longtime university supporter.
Following those graduates, the College of Agriculture will cross the stage at 1 p.m. in Bramlage. Troy Anderson, vice president of operations for Ardent Mills LLC in Denver, will be the speaker. Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree in milling science and management from K-State.
At 2:30 p.m. the College of Health and Human Services students will receive their degrees.
The speaker for this ceremony is Don Munce, an entrepreneur in marking and enrollment planning services in higher education. Munce earned a master’s in adolescent development from K-State.
The final ceremony of the day is the College of Engineering at 4 p.m. Michael Wiegers, vice president of consumer engineering at Garmin International in Olathe, will be the speaker. Wiegers is a 1982 graduate of K-State in electrical engineering and was named the College of Engineering 2018 Alumni Fellow at K-State.
Tickets are not required for commencement guests.
The doors to Bramlage Coliseum will open at 7:30 a.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tailgating is not allowed, and officials anticipate all ceremonies to last about an hour.
All ceremonies will be streamed live online at k-state.edu/graduation/ceremonies. More information, including parking and accessibility, can be found at the same web address.