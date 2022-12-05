Kansas State University will confer degrees upon more than 1,100 graduates during its fall commencement ceremonies this year.

Mid-year graduation ceremonies are set for Friday in Manhattan and Salina campuses, and Saturday only in Manhattan. More than 935 bachelor’s degrees, 250 master’s degrees, and 50 doctorates will be awarded. More than 80 students will receive multiple degrees. Another 245 students are earning their degrees through the K-State Online program.