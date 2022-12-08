12082022 marshall stewart ksu
Kansas State University has hired a new chief of staff with expanded duties.

Marshall Stewart will become K-State’s first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff. K-State President Richard Linton made Stewart’s appointment following a national search. Stewart, who is currently serving as chief engagement officer for the University of Missouri System, will start in Manhattan Jan. 23.