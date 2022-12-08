Kansas State University has hired a new chief of staff with expanded duties.
Marshall Stewart will become K-State’s first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff. K-State President Richard Linton made Stewart’s appointment following a national search. Stewart, who is currently serving as chief engagement officer for the University of Missouri System, will start in Manhattan Jan. 23.
Stewart also serves as vice chancellor for extension and engagement for the University of Missouri-Columbia. He replaces Linda Cook, former KSU chief of staff, who retired at the beginning of this year. Kevin Nalette served as interim chief of staff and director of community relations. KSU spokeswoman Michelle Geering said Nalette resigned his position in October.
Geering said the revamped job title Stewart will accept is an expansion of the chief of staff role. Stewart is the first person to be employed by the university in that revamped position.
“I am thrilled and honored to welcome Dr. Stewart to the K-State leadership team,” Linton said in a statement. “Marshall keenly understands the purpose of the university land-grant mission and values people and partnerships to enhance and maximize impacts. Marshall and his wife, Jan, are a perfect fit for the K-State family.”
According to a university statement Thursday, Stewart will serve as the president’s main liaison with university, government and community leadership, working to facilitate strategic initiatives and partnerships with university, community, state, national and international impact. He will lead and direct university-wide engagement with the goal of increasing economic impact and promoting the next-generation of land-grant universities.
“I am honored to serve as K-State’s new senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff to the president,” Stewart said in a statement. “K-State fosters incredible opportunities and offers an unmatched value to the state of Kansas, the nation and the world by delivering on its land-grant mission, and I couldn’t be more passionate about the opportunity to also deliver on that promise as a Wildcat.”
In his current role as the chief engagement officer with the University of Missouri system, Stewart serves on the president’s cabinet and collaborates with the executive leaders across the system, including the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Missouri S&T University. He’s also served as the vice chancellor for extension and engagement since 2016.
Before joining the University of Missouri system, Stewart held a variety of leadership roles with North Carolina State University. He served the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in strategic planning and college leadership roles from 2012-2016, served as an associate director with North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service from 2006-2012, and served within the Department of 4-H Youth Development from 2005-2006. He initially joined NC State in January 1996 as the state agricultural education coordinator and state FFA advisor.
Prior to joining NC State, Stewart served in a variety of roles associated with the National FFA Organization after starting his career as a high school agriculture teacher.
Stewart earned his bachelor’s in agricultural education, master’s in agricultural education and doctorate in education with an emphasis in agricultural and extension education, all from North Carolina State University.