Kansas State University has hired the institution’s inaugural vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB).
University officials announced Tuesday that Rana Johnson will start in the new VP position on Dec. 1. Johnson is the associate vice president for inclusive excellence and strategic initiatives at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana.
“It is truly an honor to be selected as the inaugural vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at Kansas State University,” Johnson said in a statement. “As a first-generation college completer and woman of color, this work is personal for me. I recognize that higher education is transformative and can change the trajectory of students’ lives, their families and future generations.”
K-State President Richard Linton made Johnson’s appointment following a national search.
“I am very proud of the great work of our university related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging,” Linton said in a statement Tuesday. “Kansas State University has come a long way, and with the hiring of Dr. Rana Johnson we have the opportunity to take this effort to the next level. I have full confidence that Dr. Johnson is the right person at the right time for K-State.”
Officials said in a statement that Johnson’s new role will make her responsible for creating opportunities to define, assess, and promote inclusiveness “across all aspects of university life.” She also will develop, oversee and manage K-State’s new Division of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, including administrative oversight of the Office of Institutional Equity.
K-State has not released salary information for Johnson. Johnson will report to the interim chief diversity and inclusion officer, Be Stoney. According to public records obtained by The Mercury through Kansas open records laws, Stoney’s salary for 2021 was $152,696.
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Spalding University, a master’s in speech communication from Eastern New Mexico University and a doctorate in interpersonal and intercultural communication from the University of Kentucky. She served as a teaching and research assistant at the University of Kentucky and a teaching assistant and speech and debate judge at Eastern New Mexico University.
Johnson has worked at Indiana State since 2019. At that university, she serves on the presidential cabinet to promote the advancement of diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice. She oversees the university’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, including supporting and implementing best practices to recruit, hire, and retain diverse faculty and staff.
Before joining Indiana State, Johnson was the inaugural chief diversity and inclusion officer at Unity College in Maine 2017-19. From 1999 to 2017, Johnson served in several key leadership roles with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, including senior associate for diversity outreach and special projects 2016-17, chief diversity officer 2011-16 and senior associate for equal education opportunities 2007-10.