K-State’s next chief legal officer will be Shari Crittendon, a lawyer with more than 25 years of legal experience in private practice and higher education.
As general counsel, Crittendon will be a member of the president’s cabinet and will oversee the university’s legal team and matters. She begins the position remotely on June 28 and will arrive on campus on Aug. 1. Her salary is $210,000.
“Shari Crittendon has a strong record of accomplishment in resolving the complex legal and business challenges that can confront institutions of higher education, which make her ideally suited to lead the university’s Office of General Counsel,” K-State president Richard Myers said in a statement. “As our new general counsel, she will be relied upon to manage all legal services to the university, provide legal counsel and advice to prevent and solve problems, and spearhead vigorous representation in litigation matters and other areas of dispute resolution.”
Crittendon’s previous experiences includes serving as senior corporate counsel and director of outreach and compliance for the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America. She previously was vice president, general counsel and secretary of the corporation of the United Negro College Fund, where she helped establish the $1.6 billion Gates Millenium Scholars Program.
Crittendon also assisted in crafting a legislative strategy to pass the Student Aid and Fiscal Responsibility Act, which allocated $2.6 billion in mandatory funding for minority-serving institutions. Crittendon’s law degree is from Francis King Carey School of Law at the University of Maryland.
“I am delighted to join the Kansas State University community and support its 2025 vision to be recognized as a premier, student-centered, public research university fulfilling its land-grant mission,” Crittendon said. “I look forward to collaborating with the president, provost, senior leadership and the outstanding staff in the Office of General Counsel.”
She replaces Cheryl Strecker, who is retiring after 27 years with K-State.