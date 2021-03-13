K-State officials aren’t sure how much money the university would need to refund students if a proposed amendment to the state budget is approved.
One thing K-State officials are sure of is the coronavirus pandemic has cost the university about $96 million in lost revenue, putting them in a major bind as it is.
The amendment would require public universities to return students’ tuition payments for canceled classes and classes that shifted online.
A top state official estimated the cost to the statewide university system would be approximately $150 million, saying it would be “devastating” to universities. K-State student enrollment represents about 22% of the enrollment at public universities statewide.
KSU chief government relations officer Sue Peterson attended a House Appropriations Committee hearing with President Richard Myers on Thursday. She said it is difficult to determine how this tuition rebate amendment would affect K-State because of how many variables are involved in the process.
“You have to look at credit hours, whether a class might have been offered online anyhow,” Peterson said. “You almost have to start separating it out by the student and the course.”
The appropriations committee invited the heads of Kansas universities and Blake Flanders, president of the Kansas Board of Regents, to speak about how their institutions adapted to the pandemic. The committee adopted the amendment to the state budget last month, which requires 50% refunds to students for each day their courses were taught online, and 100% refunds for any day classes canceled because of COVID-19.
Flanders told the committee the amendment would be “devastating to the system,” as the projected costs of the refunds across all state universities would total more than $150 million.
However, K-State officials downplayed the severity of the situation for the university, arguing that they took actions that wouldn’t meet the threshold for rebates.
Peterson said K-State campuses remained open with limitations, had courses in different modalities, and informed students they could drop classes or leave the university if they so decided.
“This hearing was a way to let the maker of the motion (to adopt the amendment) know that ‘this happened, so this is what we did,’” Peterson said.
Myers told committee members how the university shifted to a hybrid learning modality, with students attending classes in a mix of in-person and online instruction. He also detailed how much money the university lost because of the coronavirus.
“We incurred about $96 million in lost revenue and fees during the pandemic,” Myers said. “This amount is projected through the end of this fiscal year (on June 30).”
Peterson said officials will have to wait and see what happens as legislators prepare for future debates on the state budget and related amendments. She said tuition amounts are different depending on multiple variables, such as in-state or out-of-state status, and those variables will make determining any rebate amounts tricky.
“We haven’t done those calculations yet based on any of those variables,” Peterson said.
Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, serves on the Appropriations Committee. She said the way the amendment is written is “just horrible,” and that she was surprised by its adoption. She said she was also surprised by the dollar figure given by Flanders.
“We don’t have that kind of money, and neither do (the Regents),” Carlin said.
Carlin said she hopes the tuition rebate amendment will be lost in the final budget debate, or earlier in the conference committee review. Every bill has to pass the House and Senate in the same form. Three people from each legislative body make up the conference committee, which is tasked with reviewing bills in their entirety before sending them along for final approval.
“If one body has a position in a bill the other body doesn’t, then those six people have to decide whether to keep it,” Carlin said. “I feel it’s just as well to let it go to the next (step of the) process and let it be taken care of there.”
One year ago, the Board of Regents gave authority to universities to make changes in the academic calendar as a response to the uncertainties posed by the coronavirus outbreak. In turn, the universities suspended in-person classes, and moved to a hybrid format. Federal COVID-19 relief funds partially subsidized the cost of these measures.
“We could not have kept the campus open if we did not have the COVID money,” Myers said.
Peterson said a budget debate has not yet been scheduled, and that the hearing provided “valuable discussion” on how universities cared for the needs of students during an “unprecedented” time.