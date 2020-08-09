Pandemic or not, Brittany Murrell and Matthew Lorson were at the point in their lives they felt they couldn’t wait any longer to get married.
Murrell, 28, and Lorson, 29, of Newton, first met in 2011 as K-State students working at an optometry office in Manhattan. What started out as a friendship later blossomed into a yearslong relationship once they started dating in 2014.
After graduating K-State that year, they both pursued careers in optometry and Lorson attended Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee, where Murrell joined him for her education about a year later. Just before Lorson planned to return to Kansas for work, he proposed to Murrell. Both are now employed as optometrists, with Lorson in Hutchinson and Murrell in Wichita and Newton.
The couple took their time preparing for the big day, which took place Saturday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, so when the coronavirus situation reached Kansas, they were wary but ultimately forged through with their plans. Whether it was a traditional wedding or a visit to the courthouse, Murrell said they would make due.
“We’ve been engaged for like two years, so we’ve been planning it for a while,” Murrell said. “It was just one of those things where we’re at the right time in our lives. With 10 people or however many, we were just ready to get married.”
Murrell said the couple didn’t have to change too many plans for their wedding to adjust to coronavirus-related health guidelines, such as social distancing in the church and wearing masks. The number of guests who RSVPd also ended up being in accordance with the county’s mass gatherings limit.
The couple held a reception at K-State’s Alumni Center, and they had a drive-thru reception for those who may not have felt comfortable sticking around for the indoor event. Murrell said they planned this to help everyone feel included in the special day, so they took time to speak with those guests and hand out food and party favors.
“We’re trying to plan and make sure everybody has a fun time but still keep everybody safe,” Murrell said. “... I think our families have really helped make this as special as it can be, so I think we’ll be good with however (the day) ends up. We’re trying to do as best as we can.“
Murrell said while she was happy to see friends and family members, she also was glad she and Lorson could take the next step in their relationship.
“Whatever happens, happens,” she said. “At the end of the day, we’ll be married, and I think that’s kind of what’s getting us through at this point.”