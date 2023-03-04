nutrition-apple

Food should be happy and create memories, says K-State food scientist Karen Blakeslee. Blakeslee publishes a monthly newsletter called You Asked It! that provides tips and information about living a healthy and safe lifestyle. Some of those tips include making better food choices, such as drinking more water and replacing salt with other spices.

 Courtesy photo

Eating healthy can be a challenge with busy lifestyles, but small changes can benefit your overall health.

Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee encourages daily physical activity and replacing some foods with more nutritious options.

