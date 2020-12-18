K-State First seeks nominations for its First-Year Advocate awards: one for a current faculty/staff member of K-State, the other for a current student.
Through this award, the university hopes to identify some of the unsung heroes of campus — both faculty/staff and students — who go above and beyond to support first-year students.
Previous First-Year Advocate award winners are not eligible to win. Previous winners include Tamara Bauer, faculty/staff; Haley Weinberg, student; Don Saucier, faculty/staff; Bailey Porter, student; Mike Finnegan, faculty/staff; and Krista Everhart, student.
Nominations are due by noon on Dec. 23. People are encouraged to use the nomination survey to submit a nomination.